Crime Wrap: Cops use spike strips to stop Kingscliff duo

Two men were arrested for multiple offences. TREVOR VEALE

Drug charges

TWO men from Kingscliff have been arrested after they were allegedly found with drugs and stolen credit cards.

About 9.40pm last Wednesday, police arrested and charged two men aged 44 and 33 for several offences after a police pursuit from Chinderah to Tweed Heads West.

About 9.40pm, police attempted to stop a blue Mazda CX5 on Chinderah Bay Dr, Chinderah, but the driver sped off.

The pursuit ended when road spikes were deployed by police.

After a short foot pursuit, the 33-year-old man was arrested.

At the time of his arrest the 33-year-old was found with a backpack containing a number of credit cards, blank credit cards, methamphetamine, car keys to a stolen motor vehicle and a knife.

The men were charged and bail refused to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on May 23.

Weapons charge

A TWEED Heads man has been arrested after police used a drug detection dog to find meth and later a modified taser in his vehicle during a routine check on Saturday.

The 38-year-old man was refused bail to appear in the Tweed Heads Local Court on May 27.