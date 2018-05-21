Crime wrap: Drunk drivers crash into parked cars

Two drunk drivers in the Tweed crashed into parked cars on the weekend.

Trevor Veale

Drunken crash

TWO separate drunk drivers got behind the wheel and crashed into parked cars on the weekend, police allege.

At about 2.30pm on Saturday, a 57-year-old woman allegedly collided with a parked car in Tweed Heads South.

The woman was subjected to a breath test and a returned a reading of 0.173.

At 6.05am the next morning, a 32-year-old man was driving in Banora Point when he also allegedly collided with a parked car.

A breath analysis returned a reading of 0.09.

Both drivers were summonsed to appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court on June 18.

Gun grab alleged

A VICIOUS assault by a man with metal pole who tried to snatch a police firearm in Byron Bay late on Friday night has seen two officers injured.

About 10pm on Friday, police spoke to a man who alleged he was assaulted by a man with a metal pole.

Officers located that man and it is alleged he violently resisted arrest and tried to remove a police officer's gun from its holster.

He also allegedly bit the genital area of one of the officers and eye-gouged another. One officer suffered a burst blood vessel in his left eye while another suffered swelling to the groin.

He was taken to Byron Bay Police Station where he was refused bail and was due to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

Knife possession

A TWEED Heads skateboarder who was allegedly busted with a weapon by plain-clothes police officers has been charged.

At about 12.45am on Sunday plain-clothes police officers were patrolling Kennedy Drive in Tweed Heads when they saw a 21-year-old man riding a skateboard on the footpath.

Police stopped the man and he was allegedly seen taking a black knife from his pants pockets and dropping it into the gutter.

He denied knowing about the knife before admitting it was his, police claimed. He did not provide police with a reasonable reason for having the knife and was charged with holding a knife in a public place.

He will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on June 18.

Ice possession

Police have arrested an alleged ice user after a search found a crystal-like substance.

At about 2.40pm on Thursday, plain-clothed police were patrolling Wharf Street in Tweed Heads when they saw a 47-year-old man walking towards them.

Police spoke to the man and had a conversation before they decided to search him.

During the search police discovered prohibited drug paraphernalia and a zip-log bag containing about 0.22grams of a crystal-like substance, believed to be ice.

The man was summonsed to the Tweed Heads Local Court on June 25.