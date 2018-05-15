Crime wrap: Man arrested on drugs, weapons charges

ILLEGAL KNUCKLE DUSTERS: man was arrested after he was found with knuckle dusters at the Chinderah Hotel.

ILLEGAL KNUCKLE DUSTERS: man was arrested after he was found with knuckle dusters at the Chinderah Hotel. Contributed

Drugs, knives and knuckle dusters

A Chinderah man who was arrested after he was found with drugs, knives and knuckle dusters at the Chinderah Hotel has been refused bail.

Tweed Police said they arrested the 28-year-old man at the hotel about 6.40pm on Saturday after a sniffer dog indicated the man was in possession of an illegal drug.

Police searched the man and his car where they found crystal meth, power tools, knives, a knuckle duster, computer equipment and various fake identifications in other people's names.

The man was arrested and taken to the Tweed Heads Police station where he was charged with multiple drugs and weapons offences.

He was refused bail and summonsed to the Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday.

Four times legal limit

A Tweed Heads man who was caught drink driving at four times the legal limit has been summonsed to court.

At about 3.20pm on Thursday, May 10, police saw a man parked on the side of Razorback Rd in Tweed Heads.

A breath test on the man returned a positive reading and he was taken to the Tweed Heads Police Station where a further breath analysis returned a reading of 0.200.

The 48-year-old man was issued with a notice to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on June 6. His driver's licence was immediately suspended.

Stolen gadgets

A suspected thief from Banora Point has been locked up after police found a number of stolen gadgets on his property.

Tweed Police were patrolling Banora Point on Saturday about 11pm when they saw the 24-year-old local walking up a driveway.

The man fled when he saw police but was spotted again 45 minutes later when he was seen walking along Johnson St pushing a small motorcycle.

When he saw police the man again fled, leaving the motorcycle behind. He was later arrested in Banora Boulevard where a search found a mobile phone, cash, an iPod, laptop and Canon SLR camera.

The man was charged with holding suspected stolen goods. He was refused bail and due to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.