Crime Wrap: Man flees from police during traffic stop

A MAN carrying meth and marijuana who fled from police during a routine traffic stop has been arrested and charged.

About 8.20pm on Friday, June 8, plain-clothed police officers were patrolling Kennedy Dr in Tweed Heads when they activated their warning lights to stop a blue Mazda for a random breath test.

When the vehicle came to a stop, a man in the passenger seat opened the door and fled up Gray St.

Police gave chase on foot and tackled the man, who resisted arrest before he was handcuffed and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

The man was found to have both meth and marijuana in his possession, along with $750 believed to be the proceeds of crime.

He was bailed to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on June 27.

Bouncer baton

A MAN who said he was riding his bike to a service station to buy cereal has been arrested after police found him holding an illegal weapon.

Police said they were travelling along Wharf St about 2am on Sunday when they saw two men riding their bikes along the footpath without helmets.

Police questioned the two men, who said they were off to a 7-11 to buy milk and Nutri-Grain.

After some inquiries, police discovered the men were known to police for drugs charges and searched them.

During the search they found an extendible baton in the pockets of a 44-year-old man.

The man said he picked it up from the gutter but later admitted he bought it through his connections as a former security guard.

The man's baton was seized and the man was summonsed to Tweed Heads Local Court at a later date.

Domestic violence

A CHINDERAH man who allegedly head-locked his partner and hit her against a wall has been refused bail.

Police were called to Tweed Hospital on June 7, where they spoke to a woman who had facial injuries.

The woman told police she and her partner had been arguing when he shoulder-charged her, put her in a headlock and hit her against the wall, causing pain to her head and shoulder.

Two days later, the woman was showering when her partner began screaming and shouting at her. The woman suffered from a bruised left eye, which police said would be examined to establish whether there were any fractures.

The woman then called for a taxi and left.

Police later arrested the man and charged him with domestic violence offences and causing actual bodily harm.

He was refused bail to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday.

Police applied for a domestic violence order to protect the victim from the accused.