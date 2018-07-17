Crime Wrap: Motorbike rider injured after vehicle collision

A motorbike rider is being treated for serious injuries after he collided with another vehicle in Cabarita.

A motorbike rider is being treated for serious injuries after he collided with another vehicle in Cabarita. Trevor Veale

Motorcycle accident

A MOTORBIKE rider is being treated for serious injuries after he collided with another vehicle in Cabarita.

Police say about 9pm on Saturday, an 18-year-old man was riding along Tweed Coast Road when he turned right onto Pandanus Parade and into the path of a Nissan Micra sedan.

The rider collided with the Nissan and was ejected from the bike where his body and head hit a third vehicle.

The rider was treated at the scene for serious leg, head and facial injuries.

Police said drugs or alcohol may have been a factor and were awaiting blood samples.

The rider was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital for serious leg injuries.

Speeding drunk

A DRUNK driver who was caught driving nearly 100 kilometres over the limit near Byron Bay has been charged with reckless and drink driving offences.

Police said about 8.45am on Sunday, officers were performing stationery speed checks on the Pacific Highway at Tyagarah when they detected a Honda Civic travelling at 187km/h in a 100 zone.

As police attempted to catch up to the Honda, they saw it overtake seven cars and a semi-trailer at an estimated speed of 185km/h.

Officers stopped the Honda near Tandys Lane and the 34-year-old male driver was subjected to a breath test which returned a positive result.

A further breath analysis returned a reading of 0.152.

The man had his licence suspended and he was summoned to appear at the Mullumbimby Local Court on Monday August 27.

Mountain rescue

A TEENAGER had to be flown to hospital from the top of Mount Warning over the weekend after he fell and injured himself.

Police said about 9am on Saturday, officers attended the Mount Warning car park where they spoke with ambulance officers who stated a 17-year-old boy had fallen near the top of the mountain and injured his leg. Police were assisted by The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and after stabilising the patient, he was airlifted to Tweed Heads hospital.

Missing woman

POLICE are appealing for assistance in locating a woman missing from the Murwillumbah/Cabarita area.

Deborah Cox, 59, was last seen by her family when she was living in the region eight months ago.

Police are concerned for her welfare and seeking assistance.

She is described as being of caucasian appearance, a thin build and 170-175cm tall, with brown eyes and short dark/grey hair.

Police urge anyone who may have any information to contact NSW Police on 13 14 44.