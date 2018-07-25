Crime Wrap: Police 'frustrated' by drink driving incidents

Twee Police have lashed out at irresponsible drivers following spate of drink and drug driving incidents.

Trevor Veale

Drunk driving

POLICE have hit out at irresponsible motorists following a spate of drink driving incidents.

Tweed Byron Police District Road Policing Chief Inspector Luke Arthurs said he was frustrated that some members of the community did not get the message following 11 incidents in the past month.

The most serious incident was that of a motorbike rider who is at risk of having his ankle amputated following a collision with a car on July 14 at Cabarita.

Mountain rescue

A YOUNG girl had to be rescued from Mt Warning on Friday after she fell 10 metres down a rockface.

Police said about 1.30pm on Friday, an 11-year-old girl had been climbing Mt Warning with family members when she lost her footing and fell 10 metres down a rock face whilst descending.

The fall caused her to hit her head and she was seen convulsing due to an apparent head injury.

A doctor was winched from the Westpac rescue helicopter to the patient, however the patient could not be winched out.

A ground party retrieved the patient and carrying her to the Mt Warning carpark which took about four hours.

The young girl was conveyed to the Murwillumbah Hospital for treatment for possible concussion, arm injury and abrasions.

Traffic offence

A DRIVER who illegally overtook a vehicle on the Pacific Highway while travelling to Splendour in the Grass has been fined.

Police said about 9.20am on Saturday, officers were travelling to the festival in an unmarked police vehicle.

While driving through Chinderah, officers saw a white Hyundai veer into the exit lane near the BP service station before cutting back onto the Pacific Highway after overtaking a vehicle on the left-hand side.

The vehicle drove across a painted median strip while re-entering the Pacific Highway.

The vehicle was stopped by police and the driver, a 31-year-old male from Queensland, was issued infringement notices for Overtaking a Vehicle on the Left and for Driving over a Median Strip.

House fire

A HOUSE was extensively damaged following a fire in Murwillumbah on Monday morning.

Murwillumbah Fire and Rescue said they responded to a house fire around 7.14am where they found a single-storey house with smoke coming from the roof.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the home and conducted a search in thick smoke.

The house was extensively damaged but no one was home at the time.

Tweed Heads firefighters, police and ambulance also attended.