Crime Wrap: Police seize backpack full of cannabis

Drugs seized

A man will face Murwillumbah Local Court in June after police found a backpack containing cannabis after searching a car at Duroby.

About 12.40am last Thursday, police observed a red Holden Commodore parked on the shoulder of Duroby Road, Duroby.

After approaching the occupants of the vehicle, police allegedly found a small plastic bag containing a crystal substance alleged to be ice on the dash.

Both occupants were removed from the vehicle and searched, with police allegedly finding a backpack containing cannabis on the rear seat.

A 33-year old man from South Golden Beach was charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug and is due to face Mur'bah Local Court on June 26.

Kingy glassing

A man was taken to hospital suffering facial injuries after he was glassed at a pub at Kingscliff on Wednesday night.

Police are investigating the assault, which happened about 7pm at a hotel in Marine Pde, Kingscliff.

A 22-year-old man was in the gaming room at the hotel with friends when he was approached by a woman.

Police said the woman began to argue with the man and he tried to move away.

The woman, who is not believed to be known to the man, continued to follow him and the argument continued.

Another man intervened and assaulted the 22-year-old man with a glass schooner.

He was taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital in a stable condition suffering facial injuries.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District have started an investigation and urge anyone with information to come forward. Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Shoplifting

Two men will face charges of shoplifting and receiving stolen goods after they were caught allegedly shoplifting at Tweed City Shopping Centre.

Staff at a store in the complex raised the alarm around 12.30pm last Thursday (May 24) after observing two men walking out of a store without paying for about $1995 worth of goods.

The men were eventually detained by staff with the help of an off-duty police officer in the car park.

After a search, a key belonging to a stolen red Hyundai was located and the car searched.

Police will allege they found an amount of stolen goods as well as a syringe containing heroin in the car.

A 46-year-old man from Inala was charged with shoplifting, three counts of receiving stolen property outside the state and possession of a prohibited drug.

He has been refused bail to appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court on July 16.

A 42-year-old male, also from Inala, was charged with shoplifting and three charges of receiving stolen property outside the state and is due to face Tweed Heads Local Court on June 12.

Drink driving

A 39-YEAR-OLD man from Burleigh Waters on the Gold Coast had his licence suspended on Saturday night after blowing almost four times the legal limit during a roadside breath test.

Police stopped the man's white Land Cruiser in Jonson Street, Byron Bay around 10.40pm on Saturday, when he returned a positive breath test.

The man was arrested and upon further testing at the police station, delivered a breath analysis reading of 0.1888.

He will now face charges of drink driving in Byron Bay on June 7.

Violent drunks

POLICE continue to battle with drunk revellers in Byron Bay, with a 24-year-old Brisbane man detained twice for intoxicated behaviour on Saturday night.