Crime wrap: Specialist cops called after knife threat

Tweed police were called to a Tweed Heads West address where they were allegedly threatened with a knife. Trevor Veale

Police threat

A MAN who barricaded himself inside a Tweed Heads West home and threatened police with a knife before specialist cops negotiated for him to come out has been charged with several offences.

Just before 8.30am on Saturday, May 18, police attended an address at Tweed Heads West to investigate a previous matter.

Police were confronted by a 34-year-old man from Tweed Heads who allegedly armed himself with a knife and made a number of threats while inside the locked premises.

Due to the alleged threats, specialist police were requested and attended some time later.

Through negotiations the man exited the home and was arrested without incident just before 10.30am.

The male was taken to the Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with use offensive weapon to prevent a police investigation, stalk/intimidate, use a carriage service to menace/harass, malicious damage and two charges of breaching an apprehended domestic violence order.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

Fuel theft

A MAN who allegedly filled up more than $60 worth of fuel before fleeing from a Hastings Point service station has been charged.

Police said about 3.50pm on Tuesday, May 7, a 36-year-old male from Tyalgum allegedly filled a car up with $64.95 worth of fuel and drove off without paying.

On Monday, May 13, police allegedly found the male at Eungella.

He will appear before Murwillumbah Local Court on May 28.

Knife possession

A MAN who was heard yelling outside Murwillumbah Police station has been charged with possessing a knife in public.

About 6pm on Wednesday, May 15, police inside the station heard a man yelling and went to investigate, where they allegedly found a 59-year-old man from Terragon holding a knife.

The knife was seized, and the man was charged with possess knife in public and bailed to appear before Murwillumbah Local Court on June 14.