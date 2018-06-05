Crime Wrap: Woman charged for hiding knife in bra

A woman was charged after a knife was found concealed in her bra.

Bra bust

A Tweed Heads woman who was found hiding a knife in her bra has been charged with weapons and drug offences. Police were patrolling Kennedy Drive in Tweed Heads about 11pm last Thursday when they pulled over a white Mazda for a breath test.

The driver returned a negative result but police had cause to detain three of the passengers in the car in relation to drug and theft offences.

A female passenger then tried to ditch a bum bag outside of the car which was found to have a bottle of bourbon and a small bag of crystal meth.

Police searched the woman where they found a knife located in her bra.

The woman was charged with possessing a knife in a public place and possession of a prohibited drug.

She is due to appear before the Tweed Heads local court at a later date.

Cannabis catch

A Murwillumbah man who was busted with 25 cannabis plants and more than 40 grams of magic mushrooms has been charged with multiple drug offences.

At about 9.15pm on Friday, Murwillumbah police visited a Braeside Drive address in Uki to speak with a man when they noticed several branches of cannabis in a shed. Police obtained a crime scene warrant and searched the shed where they found 1.87kg of dried cannabis, 25 cannabis plants and 42.4 grams of mushrooms.

A 35-year-old man was found inside a room in the shed and made full admissions to owning and possessing the drugs.

He was charged with one count of cultivating a prohibited plant and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug. He is due to appear before Murwillumbah local court at a later date.

Police pursuit

A Reserve Creek man who allegedly punched a Tweed police officer in the head four times after he was stopped during a state-wide vehicle pursuit is facing nearly 20 charges.

Casino and Lismore police were forced to call off a pursuit of a white Subaru Impreza last Tuesday after the driver sped away from police trying to initiate a breath test.

At about 5am that same morning, Tweed Heads police observed the vehicle which sped quickly towards them.

They initiated a pursuit at Cudgera Creek which continued into Reserve Creek before the vehicle had a mechanical issue and rolled into a police vehicle.

Police immediately arrested the driver who punched an officer four times in the head before police used capsicum spray and arrested him. The man was transported to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was refused bail and charged with 19 offences including possessing and supplying drugs, resisting police and holding a knife in public.

He is due to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on July 23.