Criminal gets caught in act trying to rob cop's house

Police say the man fled in a car similar to this.

AN OFF-DUTY police officer has chased a crook from his Terranora property after returning home to find the thief in his bedroom, ruffling through his belongings.

Tweed Byron LAC police did not release a time but confirmed the incident took place yesterday, June 5.

Despite the officer challenging the offender and chasing him off his property, he was still able to escape in a white Holden Commodore station wagon.

The encounter has prompted police to issue a warning to the community to remain vigilant and check and maintain the security of their homes by ensuring the windows and doors are locked and secure at all times.

Residents should also keep an eye out for vehicles and people acting suspiciously in their area and record registration plates and details of unusual vehicles and individuals in the neighbourhood.

Police described the vehicle as having black and white number plates, with low profile wheels and believe the car may have been a V8 similar to the one photographed.

The offender is described as late-20s, solid build, dark hair and clean shaven. He was wearing gloves, a grey shirt with a blue motif, shorts, black joggers and a black cap.

If anyone has knowledge of a vehicle of similar description, including registration details, seen in the Tweed area, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00.