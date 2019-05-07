Menu
Two dead after single-vehicle crash

Claudia Williams
by
7th May 2019 2:02 PM | Updated: 2:27 PM

UPDATE 2.30PM

A 24-YEAR-OLD man and 23-year-old woman have died following a single-vehicle crash in Upper Yarraman this morning.

Senior Constable Chris McKindley said police were called to Hunters Rd at 9am after a car reportedly crashed into a tree.  

He said the man and woman, who were pronounced dead at the scene, were local to the area. 

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

INITIAL 2PM

Two passengers have sustained critical injuries after a single vehicle reportedly crashed into a tree at Upper Yarraman this morning.

More information to come.

South Burnett

