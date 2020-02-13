Critical questions about teacher’s bizarre death on M1

MYSTERY surrounds the death of a private school teacher, three days after he was hit by a truck on the side of the Pacific Motorway.

Anthony Stott, 43, died at 7.10am on Monday near the Cudgera Creek exit in New South Wales after he had allegedly been tied to a chair and beaten at a nearby home.

Police are trying to piece together his final hours, but they know that Mr Stott arrived flew into Sydney early last week from Peru, before flying to Brisbane at 3pm on Sunday.

His silver BMW was found abandoned in the middle of the southbound lanes of the Pacific Motorway about 2am on Monday.

Anthony Stott arriving at the airport Picture: NSW Police

Mr Stott was hit by a truck on the northbound lanes nearby five hours later.

In a twist to the case, police arrested Mark Francis Frost, 46 and Lauren Claire Grainger, 38, from Cudgera Creek about 4pm on Monday. The pair have been charged with take or detain a person in company with intent to obtain advantage.

Police will allege Mr Stott had been tied to a chair at a Kanes Road home, where Frost and Grainger were, and allegedly beaten with a golf club. It is unclear how he ended up at the property.

The Bulletin understands there is no apparent connection between Mr Stott and Grainger and Frost.

Investigators are trying to workout how Mr Stott escaped from the home and are looking at whether he ran through a paddock while escaping, before making it on to the highway.

The scene of Mr Stott’s death at Cudgera Creek on Monday morning.

The Bulletin can reveal both Grainger and Frost were witnesses in the high-profile fatal pub fight involving former NRL star Craig Field.

Field was sentenced to 10 years jail for the manslaughter of Tweed farmer Kelvin Kane, outside the Kingscliff Hotels on July 15, 2012.

During the trial Lismore Local Court heard Frost was friends with the former NRL player and had been involved in a melee before the fatal punch.

The court was told Frost was described as a "serial pest" after he mocked the publican about his baby's death.

The court was also told that Grainger had restrained Mr Kane during the initial fracas before the fatal blow was delivered.

Frost and Grainger were not charged in relation to Mr Kane's death.

Tweed-Byron police have set up a crime scene at a Kanes Rd, Cudgera Creek property, where Anthony Stott, 43, was allegedly held by Mark Francis Frost, 46, and Lauren Claire Grainger, 38.

Tweed/Byron Police District Commander, Acting Superintendent Brendon Cullen said any information into Mr Stott's final hours was important at this early stage of the investigation.

"We want to speak with anyone on the NSW Far North Coast or across the border in Queensland who may have had dealings with or had spoken with (Stott) since Sunday, 9 February," he said.

"We're also wanting to speak with anyone who may have seen his vehicle on Sunday afternoon - a silver BMW with NSW registration ANL 72Y.

"Piecing together his movements in the 24-hours prior to his death is crucial and I urge anyone who may have any information to contact Crime Stoppers."

Mr Stott’s car was found abandoned on the M1 hours before his death.

It is understood Queensland Police searched Mr Stott's Fortitude Valley home yesterday as part of the investigation.

A spokesman from St Peters Lutheran College Springfield, where Mr Stott was a teacher, said the school was devastated.

"Mr Stott was a primary school teacher at the college from 2018 and was a popular and well-

regarded member of our community.

"This is a very difficult time for the St Peters community and the college is offering support to Mr Stott's family as well as staff, students and families.

"Out of respect for Mr Stott's family, and because this is now an active police investigation, it

is not appropriate for the college to make any further public comment."

Investigations continue and Frost and Grainger will reappear in court on Monday.