Croc found in suburban Brisbane

A young crocodile in suburban Brisbane has been seized.

Imagine stumbling upon this guy on your afternoon walk in Brisbane.

The juvenile saltwater crocodile was seized by Queensland wildlife officers after it was found about 80m from a creek in 7th Brigade Park in Chermside today.

A member of the public noticed him, put him in an Esky and alerted authorities.

The Queensland Environment Department said they believed the animal might have been wild caught before being transported to the state.

"Transporting wild animals - and in this case a dangerous one - without the appropriate permit is completely unacceptable," they said in a Facebook post.

"Apart from being very cruel, doing so can cause serious issues such as transmission of disease and introducing them into unsuitable habitat.

"The young crocodile is currently only 40 centimetres long, but if it had grown to full size, it would have posed a danger to the public."

They said the dehydrated and distressed animal had now been taken to their Moggill wildlife centre and was in a pond to recover from its ordeal.

"But there's a happy ending for this young crocodile who will now receive the best of care and be rehomed in one of our wildlife centres in south east Queensland," they said.

The little croc could have grown to 5m.

The department urged anyone with information about how the animal arrived in Brisbane to come forward.

Crocodiles are usually only found in the state's north and they cannot be kept as pets in Queensland.

A crocodile nicknamed Hector once lived in the river at Lismore in northern New South Wales - more than 800km from their usual habitat.

The last recorded sighting of Hector was in 1974.

The most southern spotting of a croc was said to be in Angourie, near Yamba and also in northern NSW, in 1939 where there had been eight reports of a train driver seeing the reptile.

Sightings have sometimes turned out to be something like a large monitor lizard.

A crocodile was caught in the Logan River near Brisbane in 1905.

