Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 2 - 2.5 metre salt water crocodile has been spotted in the Townsville Harbour. Image from Facebook
A 2 - 2.5 metre salt water crocodile has been spotted in the Townsville Harbour. Image from Facebook
Offbeat

‘Croc-zilla’ seen in Queensland port

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
13th Nov 2020 6:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Queensland port is on the lookout for a "croc-zilla", after a large crocodile was spotted on Wednesday.

The reptile, no bigger than 2.5 metres was spotted swimming in Townsville Harbour early in the day, with pictures capturing the predator lurking on the waterline near a jetty.

The reptile was first spotted in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the Port of Townsville. Image from Facebook
The reptile was first spotted in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the Port of Townsville. Image from Facebook

 

The Port of Townsville took to social media to name the saltwater reptile "croc-zilla".

"Not really … a 2-2.5m estuarine crocodile has been spotted in the inner harbour of Townsville," Port of Townsville Limited wrote on Facebook.

"Our team have reported it to CrocWatch and a watch is current for nearby waters.

"If you're out and see any crocs, call CrocWatch on 1300 130 372 to report your sighing."

 

Originally published as 'Croc-zilla' seen in Queensland port

Port workers reported the saltwater croc to CrocWatch. Image from Facebook
Port workers reported the saltwater croc to CrocWatch. Image from Facebook

More Stories

crocodile editors picks townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie weather warning: Hot days ‘triple in 20 years’

        Premium Content Aussie weather warning: Hot days ‘triple in 20 years’

        Weather Australia’s climate has gotten extremely hot extremely quickly, according to a new report – and there are warnings about what we should expect next.

        Senior staff member at embattled council leaves after a year

        Premium Content Senior staff member at embattled council leaves after a year

        News It’s been a tumultuous time for Lismore council with issues over rates, COVID-19...

        Plans to close CBD street to create vibrant urban hub

        Premium Content Plans to close CBD street to create vibrant urban hub

        News A NEW plan has been released to “help breathe new life into the heart of the...