Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks
The Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks
Offbeat

Crocodiles take note of social distancing too

by SARAH MATTHEWS
15th May 2020 2:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks.

According to Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife, the park's kiosk will also reopen this on Friday afternoon.

"Remember no glass anywhere near the water and follow Rangers advice at all times," NT Parks and Wildlife said in a Facebook post.

It comes after a number of the Territory's national parks were reopened late last month as a park of the Gunner Government's first stage of easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Originally published as Crocs take note of social distancing too: Berry Springs reopens

1coronavirus berry springs nature park editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL GUIDE: Where you can eat out in Tweed this weekend

        premium_icon FULL GUIDE: Where you can eat out in Tweed this weekend

        News Here are the options for heading out to dine and drink this weekend as coronavirus restrictions finally start to ease.

        Teens as young as 14 slapped with $1000 COVID-19 fines

        premium_icon Teens as young as 14 slapped with $1000 COVID-19 fines

        News NSW Greens MP David Shoebridge labels the move as “revenue raising”

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        Convicted tavern robber launches appeal

        premium_icon Convicted tavern robber launches appeal

        News A man convicted of holding up a Queensland pub with a fake gun has appealed his...