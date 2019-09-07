CROMPTON OUT: Mustangs the underdogs ahead of decider

MURWILLUMBAH will likely go into tomorrow’s Northern Rivers Rugby League grand final without star forward Bailey Crompton, after a judiciary suspended him for one match this week.

Crompton was put on report after a scuffle in the Mustangs’ 26-10 win over Casino last weekend.

The Tweed Daily News understands efforts are being made to try and allow Crompton to play the grand final.

Coach Nathan Jordan said Crompton would be a huge loss to his side and the rest of his forward pack would have to lift if they were to win tomorrow’s grand final.

“Ballina’s forward pack controls the ground game well,” he said.

“If our forwards cannot compete in the middle it will really nullify what we can do out wide.”

Jordan said his side were happy with the underdog-tag heading into the premiership decider.

While many around the league have written them off tomorrow, the coach said it is a situation his side feels comfortable with.

“Ballina’s record speaks for itself, but we were massive underdogs in 2016 and we got it done,” Jordan said.

“We are really excited to go down there — seven months of work all comes to a head in one day.”

These two sides have faced-off three times this season, with Murwillumbah achieving one win.

Their last encounter a fortnight ago was a close battle, with the Seagulls pulling away during the final 20 minutes.

Jordan said he believe his side’s errors cost them in that fixture and an error-free performance would guide them to a win.

“We dropped the ball three times in that game and they scored three tries,” he said.

“We need to execute our game plan which we know works against them and we need to do it for the whole game.”

Kick-off for the grand final will be at 2.45pm at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.