Crompton urges Mustangs pack to keep going

KEEPING FOCUSED: Murwillumbah Mustangs enforcer Bailey Crompton said momentum heading into the semi finals will be key to winning the title.

KEEPING FOCUSED: Murwillumbah Mustangs enforcer Bailey Crompton said momentum heading into the semi finals will be key to winning the title. Tammy Ayres

REFRESH and regroup is the focus for the second-placed Murwillumbah Mustangs during this weekend's break.

With just three rounds left before the semi finals, the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League will have no games this weekend.

It is a chance for all sides to prepare for the charge to the end of the season, with semi final places still not assured.

The Mustangs on the other hand know they will play semi finals - and only a complete capitulation will stop them from finishing in the top two.

But the motivation is still their according to back-rower Bailey Crompton.

The Mustangs enforcer said his side was focusing on building momentum in the final three rounds of the regular season, giving them plenty of confidence as they chase this year's premiership.

"The season this year has been very open, and I feel any team on their day can win,” Crompton said.

"So it is very important to carry momentum into this semi finals and give themselves the best chance at taking the title.”

The Mustangs had a wild fortnight leading into the competition break this weekend.

After a heavy loss to the top-of-the-table Seagulls, Murwillumbah bounced back last weekend with an impressive 60-12 win over Northern United.

Their next fixture is a local-derby against rivals, Cudgen, in what is a must-win game for the Hornets.

Despite having their spot in the finals wrapped up, there will be no easy ride for Cudgen when they travel to Stan Sercombe Oval.

"We know for Cudgen it is a must win game for them and it is always a fiery game,” Crompton said.

"We are going to keep doing what we do best which is going through the middle.”

Fixtures will not get any easier as the Mustangs head into the finals.

After their clash with Cudgen, the Mustangs are away to Mullumbimby and then back at home for another derby with the Tweed Coast Raiders.

Murwillumbah will all but seal a top two finish with one win from their last three matches.

Crompton said his forward pack had to be at their best in their final three matches and set a platform for their club.

"The big thing for us in the next three weeks is out effort.

"We know we are in the semis, but we still want to be putting in that effort in defence and attack.”

Murwillumbah and Cudgen will face off in round 16 next weekend, Sunday, July 28, at Stan Sercombe Oval in Murwillumbah. Kick-off will be at 2.45pm.