Crooner Harrison Craig does it his way

AN OLD soul whose musical influences project far beyond his years, Harrison Craig was a crooner even before he could sing.

Emerging as the winner of reality show The Voice Australia in 2013, the 22-year-old Victorian and platinum-selling performer would comfortably fit in the golden days when the Rat Pack ruled Las Vegas.

It was on those very streets - where the bright lights of the Vegas strip meet piano bars and yesteryear's casinos - that Craig found the inspiration for his latest album Kings of Vegas.

"I was really inspired by my time in Vegas. I spent lots of time in the old part - it was a bit of a time warp where you're back in the 1940s,” Craig told the Tweed Daily News.

"You walk into a piano bar and there's no one in there except you and the piano player. It feels like you've been transported back - I am really attracted by that.”

Craig said while he'd grown up listening to the Vegas legends, he felt he wouldn't be able to pay homage to his heroes without walking the same streets and soaking up the vibe first-hand.

"The town is unique, it's like a spice you can't really trade anywhere else,” he said.

"You have to go there and then you can take it to the world, but you have to get into the crux of what keeps it alive.”

Kings of Vegas honours the likes of Nat King Cole to Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley,Tom Jones, Mel Torme and Frankie Valli

The show also includes new interpretations of classics such as Almost Like Being in Love, She's a Lady and Comin' Home.

Undeniably a swing record, the 10-track album with its emphasis on rhythm was driven by Craig, who assumed responsibility for its creation.

"I grew up with the gang that kind of created that era of greatness. It's been so good to have so much creative freedom on this record,” Craig said.

To promote the album, Craig is on a 32-date national tour where he'll blend old and new across capital cities and regional towns.

"When you think of the kings and Vegas, you think of class, elegance and glamour and taking your partner out for a glass of wine. It's always timeless, classy and real, and that's what I want to bring,” Craig said.

"It'll be suit and bow tie for me. There will be parts where I change into a few different jackets and spice it up, but for me it has to remain true to the town and where it started with the Rat Pack, the Elvis's and the greats.

"It's a true homage to these acts and artists. There's just nothing like it here in Australia.”

Kings of Vegas - Lounge Sessions