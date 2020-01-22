Club receives funding for historic clubhouse repairs

Members of the Murwillumbah Croquet Club's Kay Thomson, Wayne Mc Fie, Beryl Walter, Margaret Ralf, Federal with Member for Richmond Justince Elliot and Val Bell, Val Smith, Mark Berryman (TSC), Janet Porteous, Barbara Workman celebrating receiving funding for their roof. Photo: Scott Powick

WHEN women weren't allowed to play bowls in 1927 at the Northern Rivers District Bowling Carnival at the Murwillumbah Bowling Club, the town's ladies, not to be dissuaded, made themselves "croquet members of the bowling club".

Since its humble beginnings in the backyard of a private residence in 1921 to where it is today, croquet has been an important part of the region's history.

Almost a century since the first game was played, croquet is still the reason friendships have been formed on the Tweed green according to members of the Murwillumbah Croquet Club.

The MCC's clubhouse was deemed to be historic by Tweed Shire Council last January and it was recommended the roof sheeting be replaced as well as the floor restumped in the following 12 months.

Last week, $6500 in federal funding under the Stronger Communities grant program was awarded to fix the building.

The club's project and grants officer Barbara Workman said the restumping would address the building level irregularity and allow windows and doors to be fixed and operate properly.

"We are a very small club with just over 25 members so financing such a project was way beyond our capacity," she said.

Ms Workman said croquet not only kept you physically active, it kept your mind active as a game of strategy.

"Friendship among the members of this small club is a huge attraction. "

"I have only been involved with the club for six years since moving here from South Australia after retirement - grandchildren being the major attraction."

Federal member for Richmond Justine Elliot said the club provided valuable sport and recreational opportunities for the community.

Ms Workman said the MCC is always looking for new players.

Anyone interested in coming along can contact the club via email on murwillumbah@ ­croquetqld.org or phone on 0468 442 064.