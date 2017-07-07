Cross-border operation sees Tweed Heads bikie charged

A 50-year-old man was arrested at Kunghur yesterday as part of a cross-border operation by Strike Force Raptor.

A MEMBER of the Tweed Heads chapter of the Lone Wolf Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG) has been charged after a cross-border operation in the state's north.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command under Strike Force Walenore - with the assistance of the Gangs Squad's Strike Force Raptor, Public Order Riot Squad, Queensland Police attached to Strike Force Maxima, and the Dog Unit - are conducting operations to proactively target OMCGs in response to recent violent acts believed to be related to tension between rival clubs.

As part of their ongoing strategies, police conducted searches for firearms, firearms parts, and ammunitions at five properties of OMCG members subject to Firearm Prohibition Order's (FPOs) yesterday.

During the searches at a unit in Tweed Heads and homes at Tweed Heads West, Urliup, Bogangar, and Kunghur, cannabis was located at the Tweed Heads West and Urliup properties.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at Kunghur after allegedly hindering police searching his home.

He was also arrested for cultivation of prohibited plants, and possession of a prohibited weapon (knuckle dusters).

The man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and subsequently taken by ambulance to Tweed Heads Hospital suffering a medical condition. It's expected he will be charged at a later date.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen, said police across the region will continue to work closely with Strike Force Raptor to reduce the impact of OMCG activities.

"We will continue to conduct highly-visibility and high-impact operations like this to target and disrupt the activities of outlaw motorcycle gangs and their associates," Det Insp Cullen said.

"The operation highlights how important it is for us to cooperate with other law-enforcement agencies, such as Queensland Police, to ensure members of these groups who break the law face serious ramifications.

"The safety of the community is our priority, and we will not tolerate public acts of violence - or any activity - that puts that safety at risk," Det Insp Cullen said.

Strike Force Raptor was established by State Crime Command's Gangs Squad in 2009, as a proactive and high-impact operation targeting outlaw motorcycle gangs and any associated criminal enterprises.

Anyone with information to assist police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report it directly to detectives via the Strike Force Raptor online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

