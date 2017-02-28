27°
News

Tweed light rail could lead to all Northern Rivers one day

Claudia Jambor
Samantha Elley
and | 28th Feb 2017 11:43 AM Updated: 5:23 PM
General shots of the G:Link lightrail trams Pic by David Clark
General shots of the G:Link lightrail trams Pic by David Clark David Clark

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Tuesday 5.30pm: THE planned light rail connection into Northern NSW from South-East Queensland has been identified as a big step forward in cross-border transport. 

 NSW Cross-Border Commissioner James McTavish said the extension of light rail into the Tweed City was encompassed within a broader discussion about "the provision of public transport across the whole of the Northern Rivers area".   

Significant step

"The fact that we are actually talking about the extension of light rail out of South-East Queensland and into Northern NSW is very significant," Mr McTavish said.   

"I'd like to think there'd be plans put into place sooner rather than later."  

Mr McTavish said the transport study into Tweed's light rail and route services is underway but he couldn't identify the parameters of the study.  

The inter-state growth of light rail was among key topics discussed at transport talks between the commissioner and cross-border agencies held in Ballina today.   

Artists impressions of the Gold Coast light rail extension to the airport as released in the airport's draft master plan. PHOTO: Supplied
Artists impressions of the Gold Coast light rail extension to the airport as released in the airport's draft master plan. PHOTO: Supplied

Commitment an important step

Tweed Shire Council general manager, Troy Green said the NSW and QLD Government's commitment to connect light rail to Tweed City "is the first important step" in paving the way for future rail extensions.   

"It would be a logical path that could then follow south either with alignment of the existing motorway or detour and follow the existing rail corridor," Mr Green said.   

Mr Green said if light rail were to be introduced into regional centres like Byron Bay, it must be executed through a "pragmatic approach" such as the Gold Coast City Council staged light rail construction.   

"When you're spending large amounts of public funding and public infrastructure, you need to make sure there is return on that investment," he said.   

Minister for Transport and the Commonwealth Games, Stirling Hinchliffe inspects progress on the 7.3 kilometre, Stage 2 extension of the Gold Coast light rail project. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Minister for Transport and the Commonwealth Games, Stirling Hinchliffe inspects progress on the 7.3 kilometre, Stage 2 extension of the Gold Coast light rail project. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT Nigel Hallett

No light rail any time soon

But Mr McTavish said the likelihood of light rail buzzing through towns south of the Tweed won't be any time soon.    "Those discussions in relation to the corridor or any route, if there is a route into the future, those discussions are sometime off I expect," Mr McTavish said.  

At the meeting, Mr McTavish said all stakeholders, including Kyogle, Tweed Shire and Gold Coast City Councils, were "all very interested in being part of the solution" to bolster transportation at the border.   

Kyogle Shire Council's general manager, Graham Kennett amplified a regional perspective into the discussions when he highlighted a need to improve east-west corridors throughout the Northern Rivers.   

G-Link trams at the Cypress Avenue station. Pic Tim Marsden
G-Link trams at the Cypress Avenue station. Pic Tim Marsden Tim Marsden

Potential upgrade of Summerland Way

He voiced the potential to upgrade Summerland Way as an alternative northern link to South-East Queensland from the west.  

Overall, Mr Kennett said the meeting was "very positive" and that it was crucial in shaping cross-border transport priorities.   

Tuesday 2pm:  AS DISCUSSIONS wage around the possibility of a rail line being re-established on the Northern Rivers, it's worth taking a look into its history.

The need for a rail line between NSW and Queensland started in earnest as far back as 1890.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported on a public meeting where it was agreed the Minister of Works was to "take the necessary steps to carry out the proposed railway from Murwillumbah to Lismore without delay."

Just over two years later on May 15, 1894 the railway was opened between the two towns.

Nine years later an extension from Lismore to Casino opened.

NEW RAILWAY: Casino train station circa 1903 when railway came to town.
NEW RAILWAY: Casino train station circa 1903 when railway came to town. Contributed

An extension was built to Grafton but it wasn't until 1932 that the line was fully connected to Sydney.

In 1930 a branch to Ballina was built but after flooding damaged the line it was suspended in 1948 and officially closed in 1953.

A 'rail  motor' service (lighweight trains run with petrol engines) was trialed in 1935 to extend from between Casino and Lismore, all the way to and from Murwillumbah where the arrivals would be in time for services heading to Sydney and Brisbane.

Ominously, it was stated in the Dungog Chronicle that the service's continuance would depend on patronage.

By the 1940s 300 staff were employed at all stations on the line including Brisbane.

After the 1954 cyclone and flood of late February, around 170 men were on the track repairing the damage so normal services could resume.

The rail system was an important link for goods, passengers and mail at this time, so it was always a priority to fix any damage and breakdowns.

From 1973, the Gold Coast Motorail ran a passenger and car transport business between Sydney and Murwillumbah.

XPT at Casino Railway station. Photo The Northern Star Archives
XPT at Casino Railway station. Photo The Northern Star Archives The Northern Star Archives

In February 1990 this was replaced by a CountryLink XPT service.

In September 1997, FreightCorp contracted out the operation of freight trains on the line but these services stopped in 2002. 

In April 2004, services on the line were suspended and finally closed on May 16, 2004, almost to the day 110 years after it was opened.

Tuesday 11am: INTER-STATE transport agencies will meet in Ballina this afternoon to progress transport and infrastructure projects to better connect South-East Queensland and Northern NSW.

The NSW Cross-Border Commissioner, James McTavish will attend a cross-border transport and planning interagency meeting to assess an array of projects under the QLD-NSW interstate agreement.

It is anticipated the Northern Rivers Rail Trail and the proposed Byron tram line will be discussed at the meeting.

Developer of the new Byron tram line, Peter Finch told the Tweed Daily News that he is calling on the Tweed Shire Council to extend the line into Mooball to create easy access between Byron and Tweed Shire Council.

Key transport priorities under the agreement include: greater efficiencies in delivering flexible border transport solutions ; integrated border bus services and the alignment of priority border road projects.

Local transport is one of four main focus areas for cross-border collaboration.

Regional economic development, aligning services and sharing information and addressing issues of national significance are other key focus areas under the agreement.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina cross-boarder commissioner light rail northern rivers rail trail northern rivers transport rail transport

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

IF YOU are in need of a few trendy new Instagram snaps, then get your phone and selfie-stick ready and head to Brisbane.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Tweed light rail could lead to all Northern Rivers one day

Tweed light rail could lead to all Northern Rivers one day

THE planned light rail connection into Northern NSW from South-East Queensland has been identified as a big step forward in cross-border transport.

NBN now reaches 15,000 in Tweed with more connections coming

NBN connections increasing.

THE NBN continues to be rolled out across the shire.

Lawyers fight extradition of man set to face murder charge

Police have been investigating the death of Michele Lord.

Lawyers fight application to extradite man to charge with murder.

Clay's courage for sister a sign of brotherly love

LITTLE HERO: Clay Ferruccio, 12, defended his home against a woman trying to steal their family 4WD.

Tweed teen confronts woman to protect his older sister.

Local Partners

Tweed light rail could lead to all Northern Rivers one day

THE planned light rail connection into Northern NSW from South-East Queensland has been identified as a big step forward in cross-border transport.

Clay's courage for sister a sign of brotherly love

LITTLE HERO: Clay Ferruccio, 12, defended his home against a woman trying to steal their family 4WD.

Tweed teen confronts woman to protect his older sister.

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Neil Finn to headline Bluesfest

Neil Finn, of Crowded House fame, will play in Byron Bay with his wife Sharon and their band The Pyjama Club on June 11.

DON'T dream, it's not over, Neil Finn to hit the stage

'I wasn't naked': Blanca Blanco speaks out

BLANCA Blanco made headlines around the world after 'accidentally' flashing, but she says she was actually wearing a nude bodysuit.

‘IT’S A LITTLE SAD’: Trump makes Oscars bungle all about him

US President Donald Trump claims Hollywood's elite were too busy mocking him to pay attention on Oscars night.

Donald Trump ‘explains’ Oscars stuff up.

Lama and Sarah’s ‘epic’ MKR fail

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

Tempers flare as Lebanese feast turns into an epic fail.

Oscars 2017: How did biggest award get stuffed up?

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

'Guys in headsets starting buzzing around. They took the envelope.'

Lisa Curry can't marry her fiance

Lisa Curry breaks down in the jungle.

Lisa Curry says she can’t get married to her fiance

The true cause of the Oscars bungle

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Oscars ended with a moment that left everyone speechless.

Cabaret hit for Tyalgum

Musical theatre performer Belinda Wollaston will perform in Tyalgum in March.

"Belinda is one of the great talents we have abroad”

Coolangatta Beach House with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute private position with spectacular panoramic ocean views and...

Delightful, Spacious, Immaculate Home in over 50&#39;s Village

94/530 Pine Ridge Road, Coombabah 4216

2 1 1 $190,000

Ideally suited to retirees there is nothing to do but move in. Spacious open plan living/kitchen is air conditioned and fitted with ceiling fans. Double bedrooms...

Position, Potential &amp; Opportunity

25-27 Queen Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 3 1 2 $1,995,000

This classic beach cottage is packed with lots of potential to renovate or redevelop, and maximize this amazing location. The cottage is set on a perfectly flat...

Living the Dream!

33 Cyclades Crescent, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 3 2 4 Auction

It's not just a house it's a whole new lifestyle! Here you and your family can swim, fish, sail, paddle board or kayak all day...every day! These pristine blue...

Opportunity Knocks!

22 Avocado Street, Elanora 4221

House 4 2 4 Interest above...

After 12 happy years in residence, the owners of this beautiful, well cared for home are now moving on, creating a superb opportunity for just one, very fortunate...

STUNNING BEACHSIDE HAMPTON&#39;S INSPIRED RESIDENCE @ SALT

12 Cathedral Court, Kingscliff 2487

House 4 4 2 $1,800,000 ...

Situated in the upmarket seaside Village of 'Salt' located on the beautiful Tweed Coast, this Hampton's inspired home is less than 300m to the beach.

Ground Floor &#39;Greenbank&#39; Apartment Only One Street From The River

2/16 Banks Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $350,000 ...

* Located in a quiet street in a central location walking distance to Tweed Mall, Tweed Hospital and the beaches * Two generous size bedrooms both with built in...

Beachside Living with Stunning Ocean and River Views on Iconic D&#39;Bah Hill

6D/3-9 Eden Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $645,000 ...

Just a few minutes' walk from Duranbah Beach, Greenmount Beach and world famous Snapper Rocks, this spacious apartment offers the very best of in-town, beachside...

&#39;This impressive family home has it all and a lifestyle to match!&#39;

160 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $720,000 ...

Spacious covered pergola area overlooking the Inground lap pool and spa Conveniently located across the road from Banora Point Central shopping...

Rare Duplex Pair - Buy One or Buy Both

1/36 Recreation Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 6 4 4 $1,250,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 4TH MARCH 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Available to purchase separately, subject to Strata Title. Duplex 1 - $640,000 and Dulpex...

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Providing service for Tweed landlords

QUALITY SERVICE: TCM Rentals Coastal property consultant Wendy Hotchkiss wants to provide quality service to Tweed landlords.

A new property management style.

Residents open their homes to Airbnb

A screen shot of a number of Tweed properties listed on Airbnb.

Do you have a listing?

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

A place to stay at the Gold Coast Airport

PLANS TAKE FLIGHT: Passengers could be staying at a new hotel at the Gold Coast Airport by 2019.

A new hotel at the airport could become a reality.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!