Crossfit crew takes on Tassie's tough mountains

A GROUP who bonded over crossfit workouts has taken on one of Tasmania's toughest treks to raise $10,000 for the Murwillumbah District Hospital.

Ms Peters, who had previously trekked the track with her parents, said the group connected through local crossfit classes and decided to test themselves with another challenge that would have more than just health benefits.

"The four of us were talking and wanted to raise some money for the hospital,” she said.

"Some of the women have had babies here and we really just wanted to help.”

Scott Powick

Local businesses sponsored the group, and they were supported by the MDH United Hospital Auxiliary. The funds are set to be split evenly between the hospital's emergency department and the birthing suite.

Chris Hanna, MDH acting executive officer, praised the group and said their generosity was typical of the Murwillumbah community.

"We at Murwillumbah District Hospital consider ourselves very privileged and fortunate to have the support of the community and to have such generous donors,” he said.

"Their support really does make our jobs that much more rewarding.”

Ms Peters said the group walked the 65km over five days in a "very challenging and cold place”.

"We climbed a chain up the side of a mountain, scrambled up and down rainforest roots, walked an average of 10-hour days, all with backpacks weighing 25kg each,” she said.

"We absolutely loved what we did for our hospital, even though at times we questioned how we would continue walking.”

The Healing Passions group was joined by the MDH United Hospital Auxiliary and sponsors this week to present a plaque recognising their contribution.