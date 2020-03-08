Crowd-funding fails to keep cafe doors open

Brad Butson, Daniel John and Mary Ann Butson from Brothers, who have been friends from their army days and ran the cafe with their families.

A POPULAR Kingscliff cafe and bar started by two army veterans has been put into administration after a crowd-funding effort to cover costs and keep the business open failed.

Brothers Cafe, Restaurant and Bar at Kingscliff collapsed on Tuesday, with owners Daniel John and Brad Butson unable to negotiate a new lease.

On February 25 the company announced on Facebook it was closing until it could negotiate a new lease.

One day later it asked for contributions to reopen the business.

"We are average hardworking Australians and we don't come from money, we have worked hard to get to where we are and now due to a miss step on our behalf we are in a bind which only money can get us out," it said.

"If you have a special event coming up book it at our restaurant and pay your deposit.

"Set up a tab, all money contributed will give you a credit in store for you to use moving forward."

Brothers Cafe, Restaurant and Bar at Kingscliff

Ultimately the contributions were not enough, with Brothers Cafe, Restaurant and Bar announcing on Tuesday "all negotiations failed today and we will not be reopening".

"We thank everyone that helped us raise the money but in the end it wasn't enough," it said.

Money raised will be refunded, the company said.

Brothers was registered in 2017 with a plan to deliver a place to meet and eat with friends and family.

The restaurant and bar prided itself on sourcing majority of its food, drinks, and entertainment from within Kingscliff and quickly gained strong community following.

It evolved from the owners' two successful local businesses, Byron Gourmet Foods, and The Burger Guru.

The company declined to comment on the closure.