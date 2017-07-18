Crowd gathers to unite against cuts to Murwillumbah TAFE

PROTESTERS rallied against closures or course reductions at Murwillumbah TAFE on Tuesday.

The rally came on the same day Lismore MP Thomas George announced the campus would begin offing more courses through a new digital learning centre.

Greens Member of the NSW Legislative Council Dawn Walker led the charge against any cuts and called on the State Government to ensure the future of face-to-face TAFE teaching.

"We need Thomas George to go into bat for (Murwillumbah TAFE),” she told a crowd of about 40 people who had gathered on the doorsteps of the campus.

"If he won't (then) we've got to go to John Barilaro.”

Dawn Walker addresses the crowd rallying against closure of Murwillumbah Tafe. Mitchell Crawley

Thomas George said the new Connected Learning Centre (CLC) would increase enrolments by 9% at Murwillumbah campus in its first year, according to TAFE NSW research.

"The NSW Government has always said that where there is a TAFE today there will be a TAFE in the future, and I reaffirm that commitment with this investment in Murwillumbah,” he said.

"When completed, the Murwillumbah CLC is expected to far outperform the existing TAFE NSW facilities through improved access, more training choices and improved capability for teachers to deliver through modern facilities.”

He said TAFE NSW would maintain its current education program and training services at Murwillumbah as it consults the community and works to set up the CLC.

No guarantees were given for current programs beyond that period.

Marty Wheatley, Country Organiser for the Teachers Federation Union, was another who addressed the crowd outside Murwillumbah today.

He called on the State Government to steer clear of heavy investment in an online learning model at the expense of face-to-face classrooms and local jobs.

Rebecca Mitchell, who completed a Tertiary preparation certificate in 2016 before moving to law at Southern Cross University, credited her TAFE experience with creating a pathway she could pursue.

"I'm dyslexic and without the support staff and teachers here I would never have done it,” she said.

"It's the staff here (at Murwillumbah) that did it, by offering support, by telling me I could do it, by giving guidance and staying back when they didn't have to.”

Former Tweed TAFE teacher Jackie Kane said any reduction in classroom-based courses would mean less jobs for the Tweed.

She said campuses across the Tweed were important as travel was difficult for some students and different locations focus on different areas of expertise.