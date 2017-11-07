News

Crowds descend on jockey club for race day

Tweed River Jockey Club chairmain Bernie Quinn at the Murwillumbah races on Melbourne Cup Day.
Tweed River Jockey Club chairmain Bernie Quinn at the Murwillumbah races on Melbourne Cup Day. Liana Turner
Liana Turner
by

THE crowds have begun pouring into the Tweed River Jockey Club and organisers are hoping the rain holds off for Murwillumbah's Melbourne Cup Day races.

TRJC chairmain Bernie Quinn said they were expecting about 4000 people at the scenic racecourse today.

The first local race will kick off at 12.55pm, while Fashions on the Field will take place from 2pm.

While there's a chance of rain throughout the day, Quinn hoped it would hold off the the races.

"I'm just hoping the rain stay away, but it's looking good," he said.

Quinn said the club's new general manager Leanne Moore had been flat out getting the day in order, but has been "doing a fine job" since taking on the role.

He thanked Tweed City Shopping Centre for sponsoring the Fashions on the Field event.

Tweed Daily News

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Melbourne Cup excitement hits Murwillumbah

Melbourne Cup excitement hits Murwillumbah

There's going to be lots to see at Tweed River Jockey Club.

Wildlife group on the hunt for help

LEND A HAND: Jan Pilgrim with a possum being cared for by the Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers group, which has issued a call for more volunteers.

Wildlife carers urge more residents to help as workload surges

Council delays water extraction DA over traffic report

DIGGING IN: Protesters gather outside Tweed Shire Council on Thursday opposing a development application to commercially extract water from a Uki property.

DA deferred again over traffic report.

Banora residents concerned about 43m tower proposal

MOBILE: Concern over tower.

Health concerns are top of the list for some residents.

Local Partners