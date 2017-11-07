Crowds descend on jockey club for race day

Tweed River Jockey Club chairmain Bernie Quinn at the Murwillumbah races on Melbourne Cup Day.

Tweed River Jockey Club chairmain Bernie Quinn at the Murwillumbah races on Melbourne Cup Day. Liana Turner

THE crowds have begun pouring into the Tweed River Jockey Club and organisers are hoping the rain holds off for Murwillumbah's Melbourne Cup Day races.

TRJC chairmain Bernie Quinn said they were expecting about 4000 people at the scenic racecourse today.

The first local race will kick off at 12.55pm, while Fashions on the Field will take place from 2pm.

While there's a chance of rain throughout the day, Quinn hoped it would hold off the the races.

"I'm just hoping the rain stay away, but it's looking good," he said.

Quinn said the club's new general manager Leanne Moore had been flat out getting the day in order, but has been "doing a fine job" since taking on the role.

He thanked Tweed City Shopping Centre for sponsoring the Fashions on the Field event.