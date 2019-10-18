Crucial clue that unlocked tavern mystery

A FORMER bikie got away with a terrifying armed robbery for seven years until police raided his northern NSW home while looking for the person who murdered his neighbour.

The Gold Coast Bulletin can reveal the DNA samples taken from Peter Hasrouny's property in June 2016 matched hair found on a fake gun used to rob the Currumbin Creek Tavern on October 25, 2009.

Two bar workers were tied up and $55,000 was stolen from the pub's safe.

Hasrouny, an ex-Lone Wolf bikie, was considered the No.1 suspect in the November 2010 murder of Doug Benge, who was found beaten in a shed on his rural property in Kunghur, near Mullumbimby.

No-one has ever been charged over the death and NSW Police would not say yesterday if Hasrouny was still a suspect.

Hasrouny got away with it for seven years. Picture: Luke Mortimer

However, even if the award-winning hydroponics grower is charged over Mr Benge's death, he may not live long enough to be tried.

For eight hours a day Hasrouny is hooked into dialysis machines to keep his kidneys functioning.

During the trial in the Southport District Court the father of five went to hospital in the morning and evening to receive treatment.

It will continue while he spends the next two years in prison for the Currumbin robbery.

In 2017, Hasrouny also suffered a heart attack.

He was unable to attend the Tweed Heads Local Court in June 2016 suffering hyperglycaemia and had high blood pressure.

His failing health has changed the ex-bikie, who has been with his partner for 35 years.

Hasrouny, who had two of his sons supporting him at court this week, gave up his Lone Wolf colours in 2009 following a car crash.

Hasrouny’s neighbour Doug Benge was murdered.

About the same time he sold his three hydroponics businesses.

He kept up his interest in botany with his gift with hydroponics winning him a prestigious award for growing cannabis, sources told the Bulletin.

Despite the shift, he still carries his bikie past.

His hands are covered with tattoos of his days as a member of the feared Lone Wolf bikie gang and he retains the solid, bulky shoulder and long-pointed beard favoured by most bikies.

Those who know him describe Hasrouny as an "old school bikie".

Health problems mean he now walks carefully and slowly.

Hasrouny, who was born in Mt Druitt, is no stranger to the law.

In 2007, police found a stash of firearms and cannabis worth about $100,000 on his Kunghur property.

Two years later he was sentenced to a term in prison.

Hasrouny spent three months in prison in 2014 after assaulting and stalking his daughter.

In October last year he was placed on a good behaviour bond for drug-related offending.

One of Hasrouny's five children has died.