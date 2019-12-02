Cruel scammers move in after Schoolies tragedy

THE sister of a Victorian teen who plunged to his death from a Surfers Paradise high-rise during Schoolies celebrations last week has slammed a fundraiser set up to pay for his funeral as a cruel scam.

Holly Scott has also made a heart-wrenching tribute to her 18-year-old brother Charlie, who died after falling from the 42nd floor of the Hilton Hotel tower in what police believe was a non-suspicious death.

Victorian teen Charlie Scott died on the Gold Coast last week. Picture: Facebook

Over the weekend, a GoGetFunding account was supposedly set up by Charlie's family to raise money for his funeral.

But his sister has taken to Facebook to slam the fundraiser as a hoax.

"Hey guys, I'm just informing you that this go fund me (sic) page is NOT me," she posted.

"I have no idea who you are but please deactivate the account immediately. Please be careful and don't be fooled this account is a scam.

Ms Scott's followers expressed their fury, with one posting: "Preying (sic) on people's grief, just disgusting."

The fundraising account has since been deactivated.

Earlier, Ms Scott posted a touching photo of her cuddling Charlie when he was still a baby.

"I love you so much Charlie, I'm going to miss you every day," she captioned the pic.

She also said her family was overwhelmed at the love they were receiving from friends and strangers alike 'paying their respect to our beautiful brother/son'.

"I also want to say please be kind to one another and if any of you are feeling alone or down, please don't hesitate to add me (on Facebook), I accept everyone," she posted.

Charlie Scott’s sister has thanked everyone for their support while slamming the fake fundraiser. Picture: Facebook

"And again, thank you everyone for all of your lovely words it means the world to the Scott family."

Charlie's death is the latest in a series of balcony tragedies at Schoolies and have sparked renewed calls for a review of the event.

Surfers Paradise MP John-Paul Langbroek is the latest to demand an overhaul of Schoolies after the fatal fall as well as an alleged rape and scores of arrests.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate last month called for Schoolies to be shortened to stop teen getting 'burn out' from too much partying.

Charlie's death has also reignited calls for balconies to be locked during Schoolies.