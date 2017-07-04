Cruelty charges for man who allegedly bashes his dog

A MAN is set to be charged with animal cruelty after he was allegedly seen repeatedly punching his dog in the face in the car park of a Tweed shopping centre.

Concerned witnesses called police to Tweed Centro about 8.45pm last Thursday.

Police said they found a 40-year-old man who had blood on his knuckles and a dog that had a cut and bloodied snout.

The man admitted to punching the animal because it had soiled his vehicle, according to police.

The bull mastiff pup was given to the care of the RSPCA.