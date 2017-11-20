Menu
Login
Lifestyle

Cruelty-free eating is a breeze in Tweed

Brett Page from Vegan Aisle in Tweed Heads
Brett Page from Vegan Aisle in Tweed Heads Scott Powick
Liana Turner
by

THE hassle factor has been taken out of a decision to turn to a vegan diet, with the launch of an all-vegan supermarket in Tweed Heads.

Vegan Aisle co-owner Brett Page said veganism was becoming a more accessible lifestyle on the Tweed.

The Stuart St business is one of a cluster of vegan-friendly or all-vegan options in the vicinity.

"(Co-owner) James and I were having lunch over at Sozo, which is the full vegan cafe across the road,” Mr Page said.

"As we drove past, I saw this shop for lease. We'd been chatting about it for a while because there was just nothing for us to go and get to eat.

"There was nowhere else you could get readily available vegan food.”

A phone call to the real estate agent and a few weeks later, the duo held a soft opening.

This was followed by an official launch event on November 4, and Mr Page said interest in the store has been steadily growing.

"Basically, what we've done is sort of create a vegan hub down here in Tweed,” he said.

"In walking distance, there's six different places that you can get vegan options. Now, everyone's sort of calling this Coolangatta Tweed Heads area the new vegan hub, because there's no suburbs with so many vegan options within walking distance.”

The store, which was previously a book shop, has been completely overhauled and offers everything from pulled jackfruit and chocolate to a full range of vegan cheese.

"We try to get as many local brands as we can,” Mr Page said.

He said they featured skincare brand Rustic Peppermint, based in Robina and vegan pastries from Flour of Life in Helensvale.

Vegan Aisle is at Unit 4, 25 Stuart St, Tweed Heads. Opening hours are 10am-4pm Mondays, 10am-6pm Tuesday to Saturday and 10am-3pm Sundays.

Topics:  vegan vegan aisle vegan tweed heads vegan tweed shire

Tweed Daily News
Tweed water department under pressure

Tweed water department under pressure

Three major infrastructure issues have caused disruptions to council's schedule.

FIRST IN BEST DRESSED: Commonwealth Games tickets out today

Information on how to get tickets for the Commonwealth Games.

Extra tickets are being released on Monday.

AIRBNB: $550 fines for hosts as obscure law re-discovered

Lesley Jegen believes Airbnb has had a negative impact on her unit block in Tamarama. Picture: Danny Aarons/AAP

A LITTLE-USED legal provision could be used to put the squeeze on owners

Ferries to beach beauty contests: a bygone Tweed era

BYGONE ERA: The front page of the 2018 Friends of Tweed Regional Museum calendar

Friends of Tweed Regional Museum launch 2018 calendar

Local Partners

$1600 makeup destroyed by young child's glittery rampage

Over a thousand dollars’ worth of expensive make-up destroyed at the hands of a small child.

Noosa trainer's 'car exercises' to fight our lazy lifestyle

Noosa personal trainer Dmitri Simons demonstrates the "Seatbelt Flys".

No gym membership? No worries - all you need is a vehicle.

Hardworking truckie retires after million-dollar Lotto win

$1.364m win earns man an early retirement

Mum’s outrage over toddler hair removal tip

American blogger Sturdy Mum called out Parents magazine for their hair removal toddler tips.Source:Instagram

What is this teaching our young children about appearances?

Man’s love-bait relationship with saltie

The saltwater croc named Nike at Bawaka homeland in East Arnhem Land is being treated as a pet.

“Crocodiles are extremely unpredictable...''

premium_icon Frances Abbott engaged after two-week romance

Sam Loch and Frances Abbott have been dating for only two weeks but love seems to have struck. Picture: Instagram

Frances Abbott has hinted that she is ready to settle down

The woman ‘turning to stone’

Zoo owner Rebecca Willers is slowly ‘turning to stone’ after being bitten by an insect

An insect bite has doomed this unfortunate zoo owner