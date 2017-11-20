Cruelty-free eating is a breeze in Tweed

THE hassle factor has been taken out of a decision to turn to a vegan diet, with the launch of an all-vegan supermarket in Tweed Heads.

Vegan Aisle co-owner Brett Page said veganism was becoming a more accessible lifestyle on the Tweed.

The Stuart St business is one of a cluster of vegan-friendly or all-vegan options in the vicinity.

"(Co-owner) James and I were having lunch over at Sozo, which is the full vegan cafe across the road,” Mr Page said.

"As we drove past, I saw this shop for lease. We'd been chatting about it for a while because there was just nothing for us to go and get to eat.

"There was nowhere else you could get readily available vegan food.”

A phone call to the real estate agent and a few weeks later, the duo held a soft opening.

This was followed by an official launch event on November 4, and Mr Page said interest in the store has been steadily growing.

"Basically, what we've done is sort of create a vegan hub down here in Tweed,” he said.

"In walking distance, there's six different places that you can get vegan options. Now, everyone's sort of calling this Coolangatta Tweed Heads area the new vegan hub, because there's no suburbs with so many vegan options within walking distance.”

The store, which was previously a book shop, has been completely overhauled and offers everything from pulled jackfruit and chocolate to a full range of vegan cheese.

"We try to get as many local brands as we can,” Mr Page said.

He said they featured skincare brand Rustic Peppermint, based in Robina and vegan pastries from Flour of Life in Helensvale.

Vegan Aisle is at Unit 4, 25 Stuart St, Tweed Heads. Opening hours are 10am-4pm Mondays, 10am-6pm Tuesday to Saturday and 10am-3pm Sundays.