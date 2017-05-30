Cudgen battle their Blues with NSW

Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League side coach trained with New South Wales at the weekend ahead of State of Origin.

NORTHERN Rivers Regional Rugby League team Cudgen got a rare opportunity to rub shoulders with the New South Wales team ahead of the first State of Origin.

The Hornets had a bye at the weekend and ran an opposed training session against the Blues at their temporary training headquarters at Cudgen Leagues Club's Ned Byrne Field.

Currently sixth on the NRRRL ladder and struggling to find the form which got them to the grand final last year, the dream training run could provide Cudgen with the boost they need.

The Laurie Daley-coached Blues have held daily training sessions at the ground and have had plenty of interaction with local rugby league players and supporters, including three-time surfing world champion Mick Fanning who dropped into training on Saturday.

Mick Fanning meets NSW captain Boyd Cordner at Blues training at Cudgen Leagues Club on Saturday Grant Trouville - NRL Photos

Cudgen Leagues Club secretary manager Nathan Kerr said there had been a level of excitement around the club since NSW announced in December they would be staying at Kingscliff.

Kerr said in fitting with the club's approach, they had been letting the Blues focus solely on their preparations

"We had phone calls in early days and there was a lot of people saying it was going to be awesome," Kerr said.

"We're just providing the facility for training; they're obviously trying to concentrate on their pre-game. They're sort of running their own race, so we're explaining (to punters) that the Blues are here to do a job."

The Blues kicked off their inaugural Tweed training camp with a special community visit to Murwillumbah club Brothers, where they were greeted by a 200 strong crowd.

Organised by Daley to boost spirits after the recent floods in the area, the likes of Andrew Fifita and Wade Graham entertained fans with kick-to-kick and running races.

The visit kicked-off the Blues first Tweed Origin camp after the teams base was shifted north from Coffs Harbour for the 2017 series.

The Blues will have a final captains run at Cbus Stadium on the Gold Coast before the game at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Wednesday night.