Cudgen bowlers ready to strike on day two

Cudgen fast bowler Caleb Ziebell sends one down the pitch against Marist Brothers in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

CRICKET: Cudgen are in prime position to take at least first innings points away from their round eight clash in the LJ Hooker League.

The Cudgen side batted brilliantly last weekend, electing to declare eight down for 331.

They forced Ballina to face one over at the end of the day's play and it paid dividends.

Stand-in captain Caleb Ziebell took a wicket with the second ball of the over to leave the Bears at 1/0 at stumps.

Cudgen's injured captain Jaime Wilson watched from the boundary rope and said he was ecstatic with the team's performance.

"It was a really tricky toss to win because the pitch was a bit under-done because of the weather,” Wilson said.

"Caleb made the right call and then our openers gave us a really good start.”

An opening stand of 102 set a solid foundation for the Cudgen innings. Ziebell again was prominent for his club, scoring 73.

Alec Williams was the star of the show with bat in hand.

The first-drop top scored with 84, showing good form at the right time of the season.

"Alec probably batted the best he has all season,” Wilson said.

With 80 overs to be played on Saturday, Cudgen will be aiming to dismiss Ballina for less than 331 to gain first innings points.

Wilson said his side would need to focus on bowling tight lines and take the opportunities when they come.

"When you are heading into finals you want to make sure everything is going well,” he said.

"We have been a bit under-done with our bowling in recent matches so we want to make sure we bowl well.

"It would be great if a few of our players who haven't been getting wickets can take a few and build confidence heading into the semi-finals.”