Cudgen buzzing ahead of Blues' Origin camp training

Daniel McKenzie
| 23rd May 2017 2:08 PM
Cudgen Leagues Club manager Nathan Kerr and groundskeeper Jim Gibson put the final touches on Ned Byrne Oval ahead of NSW Blues' State of Origin 2017 training camp.
Cudgen Leagues Club manager Nathan Kerr and groundskeeper Jim Gibson put the final touches on Ned Byrne Oval ahead of NSW Blues' State of Origin 2017 training camp.

THERE'S always a special scent in the air come State of Origin time in rugby league heartland, but the smell emanating from Cudgen Leagues Club is even sweeter this year.

Shining in the autumn sun on Tuesday morning, Ned Byrne Oval's freshly cut grass combined with anticipation has the club and its punters buzzing ahead of the impending arrival of the New South Wales Blues.

The side - to be captained for the first time by Sydney Roosters' stalwart Boyd Cordner, and featuring Gold Coast Titans Jarryd Hayne and Origin debutante Nathan Peats - will train at Cudgen's facilities at Ned Byrne Oval over the next week in preparation for Origin I next Wednesday night.

Cudgen Leagues' secretary manager Nathan Kerr said there had been a level of excitement around the club since NSW announced in December that they'd be shifting their base north from Coffs Harbour for the 2017 series.

"We've had phone calls and early days, there was a lot of people saying it was going to be awesome,” Kerr said.

"We haven't organised anything official (this week), but we are expecting people to come down and have a look.”

While the Laurie Daley coached Blues are expected to hold daily training sessions at the ground, no official times have been released, which Kerr said fit with the club's approach of letting the Blues focus solely on their preparation.

"We're just providing the facility for training; they're obviously trying to concentrate on their pre-game,” he said.

"They're sort of running their own race, so we're explaining (to punters) that the Blues are here to do a job.”

Origin bolter Nathan Peats has been named at hooker for the Blues
Origin bolter Nathan Peats has been named at hooker for the Blues

While the Blues won't be making the most of bar facilities, they will be taking advantage of a flawless and transformed Ned Byrne Oval surface.

Kerr said the club and Tweed Shire Council had worked hard to ensure the surface was in the best possible shape for the lead-up to Origin I.

"Tweed council have been really helpful. There was a bit of a dome effect in the middle, so they knocked that out, and there was also a bit of a low spot, so they've top dressed all that,” he said.

"Work started with the turf in early March, and council supplied their big mower for six to eight weeks leading up to this. We also had a bit of trouble with some crows foot, (but) that's all gone.”

Cudgen Leagues will also host the Blues in their second Tweed camp in the lead-up to Origin III on July 12.

Kerr said the club was also planning a special Origin sports dinner, which would feature a host of Blues legends and Maroons' champion Gary Belcher, who'll emcee the night.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  blues blues training cudgen cudgen hornets cudgen leagues club ned byrne oval new south wales blues nsw blues origin sport state of origin state of origin 2017 tweed sport

Cudgen buzzing ahead of Blues' Origin camp training

Cudgen Leagues Club manager Nathan Kerr and groundskeeper Jim Gibson put the final touches on Ned Byrne Oval ahead of NSW Blues' State of Origin 2017 training camp.

