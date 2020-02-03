Cudgen claims fourth straight country lifesaving title

Action from the nippers beach flags at the NSW Country Championships at Kingcliff. Photo Surf Life Saving NSW

FAR North Coast club Cudgen defended its title on home sand at the NSW Country Surf Lifesaving Championships at Kingscliff this weekend.

It is the fourth straight year Cudgen has won the competition after Byron Bay had a stranglehold on the event for many years before it.

This time Cudgen faced its toughest competition from south coast club Warilla-Barrack Point who came second while Byron Bay finished third.

Lennox Head was in third for most of the weekend before a late surge from Byron Bay in its final few ski races.

Cudgen had the most competitors at the championships this year with 205 while Byron Bay and Lennox Head sent 210 between them.

Ballina had 61 competitors, with 35 from Brunswick Heads and 19 from Evans Head.

Warilla's fortunes were improved with the addition of former top competitors Ben Carberry and Hayden White who transferred back to their club of origin from Queensland for the weekend so they could race with their home team.

The pair then proceeded to take it in turns for first and second in the open male surf race, open male ski and the open ironman. Hayden also took out the open male board race with Carberry in third behind Cudgen's Angus MacPhail.

Soon after though Cudgen's Scott McCartney, Angus MacPhail and Rory Matthews got one back in the open board relay.

McCartney and MacPhail also teamed up with Jarrad Cain and Jayden Mandall to beat the Warilla boys in the Open Surf Teams event.

"This event is all about encouraging our country clubs to participate and gives them the opportunity for fun, healthy competition," Cudgen club president Grant Rogers said.

"Training towards these kinds of events creates great Australians and very capable lifesavers," "Being part of a team, meeting at the beach to train and compete makes for happy, healthy members who are capable of saving lives."