Cudgen claims title honours

CHAMPIONS: Cudgen Headland competitors Anthea Warne, Elise O'Callaghan and Paige Leishman won the open team ski at the NSW Country Championships. Contributed

CUDGEN Headland has retained its title for the third consecutive year, winning the overall points championship at the NSW Country Championships.

The Kingscliff based club was more than 400 points ahead of their nearest rival.

The win was made sweeter by achieving the feat at their home beach in front of thousand of supporters.

Cudgen coach Scott McCartney led by example, with individual and team wins across all water events.

McCartney was first across the line in the open ski and open board, and teamed up with Angus McPhail and Kai Onley to win the open ski relay.

He also doubled up in masters categories to win gold in the 30-39 years board and ski races.

Cudgen star Anthea Warne took out the double in the ironwoman races, wining the under-19 and the open titles.

Anthea also took out the under-19 ski and board while joining Paige Leishman and Elise O'Callaghan to win the open ski relay.

16-year-old Joseph Warne added to the family trophy cabinet, taking out the under-17 ironman.

Cudgen Headland president Adam Mills said winning the title on home soil was a special achievement for the club.

"For the last two years we've hoisted this trophy at South West Rocks but this year we have a chance to celebrate at our own club. It's awesome,” Mills said.

"Scott McCartney and his coaching team have kept this nucleus of a team of young kids that has created depth in the club and it's paying off in spades and will do for a long time to come.”

There was plenty to cheer about for the Salt Surf Lifesaving Club, with the minnows taking 30 competitors to the championships.

Young speedster Jordan Shead was the pick of the Salt team, claiming the under-10 beach sprint at the titles.