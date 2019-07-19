Cudgen could be the dark horse

BREAKING THROUGH: Cudgen Hornets star Tarah Smith on her way to scoring a try against Byron Bay.

LEAGUE TAG: BY any measure, the Cudgen Hornets Ladies League Tag side have had a successful year.

The Hornets currently sit third on the LLT Premiership table in their first season in the competition.

They have been through three head coaches, but under Letitia Kelly have found stability and a winning formula.

Having achieved so much already in their inaugural season, the Hornets have become a very dangerous prospect heading into the semi finals series.

With just three rounds left before the finals, Cudgen are all but assured of a top-five spot.

This means the Hornets can really go on the attack for the final part of the season.

Cudgen could and probably should play like a team who has nothing to lose - because they have nothing to lose.

No loss is going top take the shine off what has been a great season and with a care-free attitude, they have the players to make the top teams in the competition worried.

Led by captain Kirra Stedman, the Hortnets boast talent including Maggie Butler, Tarah Smith, Taylah Rotumah and Zamara Kelly who all made the Northern Rivers representative side.

The only other side who had more players picked for the Northern Rivers was top-of-the-table Marist Brothers.

No team will be taking the Hornets lightly and nor should they - but Cudgen have to show no fear and have no hesitation.

If the Hornets can play with confidence, they could the whole competition in their wake by the end of the season.