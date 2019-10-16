Cudgen couple land the job of a lifetime

Faye Martin is on the adventure of a lifetime, taking a unique opportunity with both hands.

A CHANCE encounter with an air boat driver called Rowdy has landed a Cudgen couple their dream job at a television star’s Northern Territory camp.

Faye Martin and Max Dalton were free-camping on the cliffs at Dundee Beach when Outback Wrangler Matt Wright’s operational manager reached out.

Wright was looking for a couple to help run his Top End Safari Camp about an hour and a half from Darwin.

Rowdy had put in a good word to Wright about Faye and Max, and passed on their phone number.

Faye and Max had earned a reputation for living off the land and their love for wildlife during their ‘big lap’ around Australia.

A day after getting the call from Wright’s team, Faye, 28, and Max, 30, were given a dot on a map to the secret location of the camp.

Faye said they only knew they were on the right path when they spotted a piece of pink ribbon tied to a tree in the bush.

“We took a turn and followed a long and bumpy dirt track lined with paperbarks and pandanus all the way to our new home,” Faye said.

“They call our place ‘The Shack’, it’s just a shed with airconditioning and two pet crocs (crocodiles) just 20m from our doorstep.

“We were then shown to camp just another 500m down the track where an immaculate green lawn opens up and is surrounded by big glamp tents that look like garlic bulbs.

“I can still remember the rainbow bee eater that flew alongside us all the way in.”

The entire camp in run off a generator and the nearest grocery store is an hour and half’s drive.

It’s Faye and Max’s job to host the guests.

From cooking them a barbecue dinner, to taking them down to meet the resident crocodiles, Tripod and Bullo.

Faye said they were regulars in the helicopter used to take guests on scenic flights and had become accustomed to being just metres from some of the biggest crocodiles in the country.

“When Matt (Wright) is here, he’ll always get me to take photos during corporate tours,” Faye said.

“He’ll take us to the lagoon and jump in the water and call the crocodiles.

“They know Matt’s voice, it’s pretty unreal.

“He’ll say to me, ‘come over here and we’ll get a good photo,’ and I’m standing a foot away from a massive croc.

“He is so good at what he does.”

The camp closes from October 31 to April 6 for the wet season, but Faye and Max have already planned their return for next year.

In the interim, they plan on coming back to the shire to spend time with family and have a dip in Cudgen Creek.

For information about Matt Wright’s camp, visit mattwright.com.au.