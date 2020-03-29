Cudgen cricketers enjoy a decade of dominance
CUDGEN has cemented a decade of cricket dominance after being awarded the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League two-day premiership.
It is the third straight title for the Hornets who finished the competition rounds as the minor premiers before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cudgen won its first premiership in 2012-2013 and again in 2014-2015 and 2015-2016.
They were finalists in 2010-11, played semi-finals the following season and lost a home final to Alstonville in 2016-2017.
Casino is the only other team to win a total of six premierships since the competition started in 1994-1995.
Cudgen were competition leaders in the second half of this season and had not been defeated since November 30.
“We could have awarded premiers based on who won last year or who finished as minor premiers this year,” LJ Hooker League president Phil Melville said.
“In both cases that was Cudgen which made our decision a lot easier.
“Cudgen have certainly been a very consistent cricket team for a long period of time.”
All-rounder Caleb Ziebell becomes the third premiership-winning captain at the club.
He follows on from Jamie and Terry Wilson and is a current NSW Country representative.
Ziebell came through the junior ranks at the club and has been its main attacking weapon for a number of years now.
Cudgen still has one of the best opening bowlers in James Julius while the likes of Tim Spencer and Connor Ziebell have come through in recent years.
The current side also has former NSW left-arm spinner Anthony Kershler and a former NSW Country rep Pat Rosser.
A semi-final win over Pottsville would have seen Cudgen play either Casino or Lismore Workers in the final over the weekend.
Pottsville played Cudgen in the final two years ago and reached the semi-finals for a third straight year.
Casino qualified for finals for a second straight year while Workers were back in the competition for the first time since 2010-2011.
Workers played Cudgen in the final round of the competition and were 4-50 chasing 154 before the game was washed out.
Premiers down the years
2019-20 Cudgen
2018-19 Cudgen
2017-18 Cudgen
2016-17 Alstonville
2015-16: Cudgen
2014-15: Cudgen
2013-14: Ballina Bears
2012-13: Cudgen
2011-12: Ballina Bears,
Casino Cavaliers (joint)
2010-11: Casino Cavaliers
2009-10: Casino Cavaliers
2008-09: Ballina Bears
2007-08: Casino Cavaliers
2006-07: Souths
2005-06: Tintenbar
2004-05: Souths
2003-04: Souths
2002-03: Tintenbar
2001-02: Alstonville
2000-01: Tintenbar
1999-00: Casino Cavaliers
1998-99: Casino Cavaliers
1997-98: Souths
1996-97: Marist Brothers
1995-96: Ballina Bears
1994-95: Northern Districts