Cudgen farmers targeted online

Relocate Tweed Valley Hospital organiser Hayley Paddon (front) says she has been the target of cyber criminals. Scott Powick

A FAMILY of Cudgen farmers say they are working with Tweed police after their social media accounts were hijacked and their identities stolen.

Relocate Tweed Valley Hospital organiser Hayley Paddon says she has been the main target of cyber-criminals, who are creating fake social media accounts using her personal information and photos on multiple Instagram accounts before sending links of pornographic sites to her family and friends.

Ms Paddon said it was an online message to her 16-year-old daughter that prompted her to report the matter to police.

"It started a few weeks ago when my nephew saw it on Instagram,” she said.

"It was a page set up with my image, posting pictures of semi-naked women. I have two daughters, and this site is using my images to push pornography on young kids.”

Ms Paddon said she was aware of online bots, but the account had specifically targeted her family, friends and children.

"The account hasn't just invited my friends online, but people I am close to outside of Instagram, which makes me worry that it is because of the hospital campaign.”

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the issue was "concerning".

"I'm disappointed that there is that negativity and vindictiveness and social bullying, you just have to get on any of those social media sites and some of the comments are very inappropriate," he said.

"I think in every debate, people from both sides should treat each other with respect.”

NSW Police said they were investigating the incident.