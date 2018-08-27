Menu
Login
Relocate Tweed Valley Hospital organiser Hayley Paddon (front) says she has been the target of cyber criminals.
Relocate Tweed Valley Hospital organiser Hayley Paddon (front) says she has been the target of cyber criminals. Scott Powick
Crime

Cudgen farmers targeted online

Rick Koenig
by
27th Aug 2018 9:39 AM

A FAMILY of Cudgen farmers say they are working with Tweed police after their social media accounts were hijacked and their identities stolen.

Relocate Tweed Valley Hospital organiser Hayley Paddon says she has been the main target of cyber-criminals, who are creating fake social media accounts using her personal information and photos on multiple Instagram accounts before sending links of pornographic sites to her family and friends.

Ms Paddon said it was an online message to her 16-year-old daughter that prompted her to report the matter to police.

"It started a few weeks ago when my nephew saw it on Instagram,” she said.

"It was a page set up with my image, posting pictures of semi-naked women. I have two daughters, and this site is using my images to push pornography on young kids.”

Team Relocate has been the victim of various illegal online activities.
Team Relocate has been the victim of various illegal online activities. DragonImages

Ms Paddon said she was aware of online bots, but the account had specifically targeted her family, friends and children.

"The account hasn't just invited my friends online, but people I am close to outside of Instagram, which makes me worry that it is because of the hospital campaign.”

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the issue was "concerning".

"I'm disappointed that there is that negativity and vindictiveness and social bullying, you just have to get on any of those social media sites and some of the comments are very inappropriate," he said.

"I think in every debate, people from both sides should treat each other with respect.”

NSW Police said they were investigating the incident.

cudgen farmers cyber crime hackers team relocate tweed valley hospital
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Dead-heat a first for Murwillumbah Cup

    Dead-heat a first for Murwillumbah Cup

    Sport Rare result adds to the excitement of Murwillumbah Cup finish

    • 27th Aug 2018 12:35 PM
    Mustangs charge while Raiders slip up in NRRRL

    Mustangs charge while Raiders slip up in NRRRL

    Sport All you need to know about a huge weekend of finals footy

    • 27th Aug 2018 11:19 AM
    Employee arrested after thousands stolen from Mur'bah store

    Employee arrested after thousands stolen from Mur'bah store

    Crime The woman was the store manager at a business in South Murwillumbah.

    Woman arrested in Tweed Heads following ice haul

    Woman arrested in Tweed Heads following ice haul

    Crime The 28-year-old woman was arrested on Friday.

    Local Partners