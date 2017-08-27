22°
Cudgen focused on Ballina in finals run

Daniel McKenzie
| 27th Aug 2017 10:00 AM
Cudgen played in last year's NRRRL grand final against Murwillumbah.
Cudgen played in last year's NRRRL grand final against Murwillumbah.

WHILE avenging last year's heartbreaking Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League grand final loss is a motivator for Cudgen, they won't be looking past Ballina this weekend.

The Hornets finished minor premier last year before falling at the final hurdle to Murwillumbah and could advance directly to the grand final with a win over the Seagulls in today's (Sunday) major semi-final.

But with this year's minor premiers standing in their way, Hornets' playing coach Pat Rosser said his side knew they were in for a battle.

"They've been the benchmark this year. They won more games than anyone and they're a strong team across the park,” Rosser said.

"They've got some key players that lead the way but they're a strong well-drilled footy team.”

After an indifferent start to the season, the Hornets bounced back to finish the season on a seven-game winning streak, with their last loss coming in June.

In the final two rounds, Cudgen were at their best with a 66-10 demolition of Mullumbimby, followed by a 74-22 smashing of Lower Clarence, to put the league's other finalists on notice.

Following up with a 26-6 defeat of Marist Brothers in last week's qualifying final, Cudgen would be entitled to spruik their premiership credentials, but Rosser said the side would be firmly focused on tomorrow.

"There is always that little bit of extra motivation when you fall short,” Rosser said of last year's grand final loss.

"It's an underlying factor, but there's a process we need to work through. We need to turn up and not get ahead of ourselves.

"It's easy to talk grand finals but none of that's happened yet. It's about preparing and trying to do a job this weekend.”

The game gets under way at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina at 2.45pm.

ballina seagulls cudgen cudgen hornets league northern rivers regional rugby league nrrrl rugby league sport tweed sport

