Cudgen focussed amid big threat of rain for semi-final

Daniel McKenzie
| 24th Mar 2017 3:30 PM
Cudgen are a firm favourite to go back-to-back after lifting the premiership in the 2015/16 season, but they won't be looking past a dangerous Tintenbar-East Ballina today.
Cudgen are a firm favourite to go back-to-back after lifting the premiership in the 2015/16 season, but they won't be looking past a dangerous Tintenbar-East Ballina today. Mitchell Craig

PREMIERSHIP favourite Cudgen won't let the threat of a potential wash-out affect preparations for its LJ Hooker League semi-final against Tintenbar-East Ballina this weekend.

Day two of final round matches were washed out across the region last weekend. Fields were waterlogged, and more rain is expected this weekend.

Although Far North Cricket Council rules stipulate the highest seeded finalist progresses in the event of a wash-out, Cudgen captain Terry Wilson said the side was preparing for a full match.

"It's really important that we're fully prepared. The weather's out of your control and you need to be as ready as you can,” Wilson said.

He said the council and the club had worked overtime to protect and prepare the Reg Dalton Oval wicket, leaving him confident it would be ready to go.

Coming into the match, Cudgen opened the batting in its Round 16 match against Alstonville a fortnight ago, lasting 62 overs before being all out

for 202.

After a collapse of four wickets for 18 runs, Wilson said the mid-to-lower order batted positively.

"A few things didn't go our way, but 200 in our competition is still a good score,” he said.

'They (Alstonville) finished strongly, but we were confident our bowlers would have done the job on day two.

"For the last guys to have a hit and pile on 70 runs was great for us.

"We didn't get as many as we like, but we batted all the way through which is a positive leading into finals.”

Led by the competition's best batsman, Caleb Ziebell, who has piled on 800 runs at an average of 66.67 across the season, and a bowling attack of James Julius (32 wickets at 15.34), Anthony Kershler (28 wickets at 13.29), Michael Anderson (20 wickets at 15.70) and Wilson (17 wickets at 12.18), Cudgen has the weapons to trouble an Easts side which clung onto fourth by a point.

When the two sides met in Round 12, Cudgen bowled Easts out for 196 before cruising to victory for the loss of just one wicket, but Wilson said results would count for nothing in the finals.

"They've got a pretty dangerous batting side and a few guys can score freely,” he said.

"We've got to go into this game with the knowledge that these guys are as good as anyone in the competition.

"We won't be taking them for granted; we've got to be at our best and do everything right.”

A big crowd is expected to fill Reg Dalton Oval as Cudgen hunts for its fourth title in seven seasons.

"It's massive to be at home,” Wilson said.

"There's nothing better in our cricketing lives than playing a final at our home ground.

"Nothing motivates us more, and the atmosphere that comes from that is just awesome.”

The game gets underway at 11am. The winner will play the winner of the league's other semi-final between Marist Brothers Lismore and Alstonville next weekend in the grand final.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cricket cudgen cricket club far north cricket lj hooker league sport tweed sport

