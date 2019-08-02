Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FULL OF BELIEF: Cudgen Hornets coach Letitia Kelly said her side could go deep into the semi-finals.
FULL OF BELIEF: Cudgen Hornets coach Letitia Kelly said her side could go deep into the semi-finals. Scott Powick
Rugby League

Cudgen full of confidence ahead of finals

Michael Doyle
by
2nd Aug 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Confidence is high at the Cudgen Hornets, with just two rounds left in the LLT Premiership before the semi-finals.

Cudgen sits third on the ladder as the competition heads into the penultimate round of the regular season.

A win in either of the last two games will wrap up third place for the Hornets and guarantee them a spot in the second week of the finals.

The Hornets are coming off a solid win over rivals Murwillumbah last weekend and will face Mullumbimby this week, who must win to keep their faint hopes of a finals berth alive.

Cudgen coach Letitia Kelly said she was very pleased with how her team had performed over the previous weeks.

She said there was plenty of belief among the squad as they prepared to play semi-finals in their inaugural season in the competition.

"We are feeling confident but we are on our guard,” Kelly said.

"We have a team who are nipping at our heels so we need to make sure we go out there for the rest of the season and give 100 per cent.”

Kelly said the progress of the team collectively had impressed her and the coaching staff.

They have worked themselves into a position to be in contention for the premiership and Kelly believes a deep run in the semi-finals is possible for them.

"We have upped our game plan and we know what to do in regards of executing that game plan,” she said.

"We feel a lot more confident now than we did at the start of the year and we are playing now like a footy team.”

cudgen hornets league tag letitia kelly llt premiership nrrrl
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Tweed club given three weeks to pull doomed DA

    premium_icon Tweed club given three weeks to pull doomed DA

    Council News Tweed Shire Council general manager said there was zero room for negotiation with the club

    Business awards to take 'new and innovative' approach

    premium_icon Business awards to take 'new and innovative' approach

    Business "These won't be like your traditional business awards”

    Pressure on Raiders and Mustangs ahead of round 17

    premium_icon Pressure on Raiders and Mustangs ahead of round 17

    Rugby League Tweed clubs face in-form teams of the competition.

    'Cult'-linked events continue despite damning court verdict

    premium_icon 'Cult'-linked events continue despite damning court verdict

    Crime Blogger concerned by ongoing activities of "misleading” group