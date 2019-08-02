Cudgen full of confidence ahead of finals

FULL OF BELIEF: Cudgen Hornets coach Letitia Kelly said her side could go deep into the semi-finals.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Confidence is high at the Cudgen Hornets, with just two rounds left in the LLT Premiership before the semi-finals.

Cudgen sits third on the ladder as the competition heads into the penultimate round of the regular season.

A win in either of the last two games will wrap up third place for the Hornets and guarantee them a spot in the second week of the finals.

The Hornets are coming off a solid win over rivals Murwillumbah last weekend and will face Mullumbimby this week, who must win to keep their faint hopes of a finals berth alive.

Cudgen coach Letitia Kelly said she was very pleased with how her team had performed over the previous weeks.

She said there was plenty of belief among the squad as they prepared to play semi-finals in their inaugural season in the competition.

"We are feeling confident but we are on our guard,” Kelly said.

"We have a team who are nipping at our heels so we need to make sure we go out there for the rest of the season and give 100 per cent.”

Kelly said the progress of the team collectively had impressed her and the coaching staff.

They have worked themselves into a position to be in contention for the premiership and Kelly believes a deep run in the semi-finals is possible for them.

"We have upped our game plan and we know what to do in regards of executing that game plan,” she said.

"We feel a lot more confident now than we did at the start of the year and we are playing now like a footy team.”