Cudgen fundraiser's cracking contribution

HELPING HAND: A big turnout of approximately 600 people got down to the Cudgen Headland Surf Club on the weekend to help raise money for farmers.

CUDGEN Headland Surf Club has lent its hand to the community's drought-relief efforts, raising thousands for drought-affected farmers on the weekend

The club and community is thrilled after raising $5452 at the Surf for Turf fundraiser, in what is another life buoy that has been sent out to farmers from the Tweed.

Fundraiser organisers Sue and Michelle Van den Broek.

The fundraiser, held on Saturday, was initially billed as an afternoon of entertainment with Round Mountain Girls set to hit the stage.

But the club, realising the strong numbers the band could pull and the community's desire to help, quickly scrambled the jets and turned the day into a full-blown fundraiser, which some 600 people attended, with huge support from local businesses donating food, drinks and raffle prizes.

"You know this community, you put your hand up and ask and everybody starts helping," said Kylie Gielis from the Cudgen Headland Surf Club.

"The response was amazing.

"We'd just like to thank everybody who was involved.

"The people who came along, the people who helped out, the people who donated - it was much bigger than anticipated.”