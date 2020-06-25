FULL LIST: Cudgen Headland dominates surf life saving awards
CUDGEN Headland Surf Life Saving Club continues its run of success, dominating the Surf Life Saving Far North Coast Branch Awards of Excellence for the 2019/2020 season.
The awards were announced through virtual video due to the COVID-19 restrictions, with Cudgen Headland taking out the prestigious Overall Club of the year for the season and Lily O'Sullivan awarded the President's Trophy.
It was a big night for Tweed Coast clubs with Fingal Rovers' Paul Ransom awarded Lifesaver of the Year and the club's Patrol 4 presented with the Patrol Team of the Year award.
Salt SLSC was awarded the Junior Club of the Year award.
The President's trophy, chosen by branch president Wilson Cregan, is given to a volunteer candidate who has excelled in several areas.
O'Sullivan (pictured) was awarded the trophy for outstanding service to surf lifesaving in the Far North Coast Branch.
"It's not always the best competitor, it's not always the best lifesaver, it's not always the best administrator, it's someone whose performance could not be ignored over the entire season" Cregan said.
"Lily's outstanding rescue at Cudgen Headland Beach on dusk had to be remembered by all as a fine contribution for a young lifesaver."
Full list of Tweed Coast award winners:
2019/2020 Young Surf Life Saver of the Year
Bede Curnow - Cudgen Headland
2019/2020 Lifesaver of the Year
Paul Ransom - Fingal Rovers
2019/2020 Patrol Team of the Year
Patrol 4 - Fingal Rovers
2019/2020 Training Officer of the Year
Matthew Bell - Cudgen Headland
2019/2020 Services Team of the Year
Cudgen Headland Event Organising Team
2019/2020 Administrator of the Year
David Rope - Cudgen Headland
2019/2020 Surf Sports Athlete of the Year
Bailey Copeland - Cudgen Headland
2019/2020 Young Surf Sports Athlete of the Year
Lily O'Sullivan - Cudgen Headland
2019/2020 Surf Sports Team of the Year
Cudgen Headland Pool Rescue Team
2019/2020 Young Volunteer of the Year
Sven Loemker - Cudgen Headland
2019/2020 Volunteer of the Year
David Field - Cudgen Headland
2019/2020 Jacob Lollback Encouragement Trophy
Luke Chaffer - Cudgen Headland
2019/2020 President's Trophy
Lily O'Sullivan - Cudgen Headland
2019/2020 Competition Point Score Trophy
Cudgen Headland SLSC
2019/2020 Newcastle Permanent Junior Club of the Year
Salt SLSC
2019/2020 Newcastle Permanent Education Club of the Year
Cudgen Headland SLSC
2019/2020 Newcastle Permanent Administration Club of the Year
Cudgen Headland SLSC
2019/2020 Newcastle Permanent Surf Sports Club of the Year
Cudgen Headland SLSC
2019/2020 Newcastle Permanent Overall Club of the Year
Cudgen Headland SLSC