FULL LIST: Cudgen Headland dominates surf life saving awards

CUDGEN Headland Surf Life Saving Club continues its run of success, dominating the Surf Life Saving Far North Coast Branch Awards of Excellence for the 2019/2020 season.

The awards were announced through virtual video due to the COVID-19 restrictions, with Cudgen Headland taking out the prestigious Overall Club of the year for the season and Lily O'Sullivan awarded the President's Trophy.

It was a big night for Tweed Coast clubs with Fingal Rovers' Paul Ransom awarded Lifesaver of the Year and the club's Patrol 4 presented with the Patrol Team of the Year award.

Salt SLSC was awarded the Junior Club of the Year award.

Cudgen Headland Surf Life saver Lily O'Sullivan.

The President's trophy, chosen by branch president Wilson Cregan, is given to a volunteer candidate who has excelled in several areas.

O'Sullivan (pictured) was awarded the trophy for outstanding service to surf lifesaving in the Far North Coast Branch.

"It's not always the best competitor, it's not always the best lifesaver, it's not always the best administrator, it's someone whose performance could not be ignored over the entire season" Cregan said.

"Lily's outstanding rescue at Cudgen Headland Beach on dusk had to be remembered by all as a fine contribution for a young lifesaver."

Full list of Tweed Coast award winners:

2019/2020 Young Surf Life Saver of the Year

Bede Curnow - Cudgen Headland

2019/2020 Lifesaver of the Year

Paul Ransom - Fingal Rovers

2019/2020 Patrol Team of the Year

Patrol 4 - Fingal Rovers

2019/2020 Training Officer of the Year

Matthew Bell - Cudgen Headland

2019/2020 Services Team of the Year

Cudgen Headland Event Organising Team

2019/2020 Administrator of the Year

David Rope - Cudgen Headland

2019/2020 Surf Sports Athlete of the Year

Bailey Copeland - Cudgen Headland

2019/2020 Young Surf Sports Athlete of the Year

Lily O'Sullivan - Cudgen Headland

2019/2020 Surf Sports Team of the Year

Cudgen Headland Pool Rescue Team

2019/2020 Young Volunteer of the Year

Sven Loemker - Cudgen Headland

2019/2020 Volunteer of the Year

David Field - Cudgen Headland

2019/2020 Jacob Lollback Encouragement Trophy

Luke Chaffer - Cudgen Headland

2019/2020 President's Trophy

Lily O'Sullivan - Cudgen Headland

2019/2020 Competition Point Score Trophy

Cudgen Headland SLSC

2019/2020 Newcastle Permanent Junior Club of the Year

Salt SLSC

2019/2020 Newcastle Permanent Education Club of the Year

Cudgen Headland SLSC

2019/2020 Newcastle Permanent Administration Club of the Year

Cudgen Headland SLSC

2019/2020 Newcastle Permanent Surf Sports Club of the Year

Cudgen Headland SLSC

2019/2020 Newcastle Permanent Overall Club of the Year

Cudgen Headland SLSC