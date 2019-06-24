Cudgen on fire, Seagulls are flying

CUDGEN have continued their push for the finals with a comfortable win at the weekend.

Playing at home against Marist Brothers, the Hornets were able to apply regular pressure to their opponents in the 36-6 win.

Cudgen remain sixth on the table, but are now just one point behind fourth-placed Tweed Coast and fifth-placed Kyogle, who both lost at the weekend.

Kyogle were thoroughly outplayed by a rampant Ballina Seagulls side thriving at the top of the table.

The Seagulls were a class above with the likes of five-eighth Jamie Lyon and centre Kel Sheather scoring brilliant individual tries in the first half.

Hooker Michael Dwane and lock Hayden Hansen were electric out of dummy half as the Seagulls took a convincing 28-4 lead into half time.

Ballina looks to have all bases covered to stay on top of the competition ladder, with hard-working second-rower Anthony Colman completing his double in the second half.

Lyon was thrilled with the performance as the Seagulls shift their focus to games against Casino and Murwillumbah in the next fortnight.

"I don't know if I expected that sort of performance but I was keen to get back to the footy I know we can play,” he said. "We got on a roll early and everyone took a bit of confidence when the points started to come.

"Kyogle were better than that score shows and you can't fault the effort.

"I just thought our boys were really determined tonight.”