Cudgen on the verge of history

FINAL TIME: Cudgen Cricket Captain Jamie Wilson with fast bowler Connor Ziebell get ready for this weekend's Grand Final at Lennox Head Scott Powick

CRICKET: Cudgen Cricket Club is on the verge of making history in the Far North Coast cricket league, if they can win this weekend's grand final.

The defending LJ Hooker champions are aiming to win their fifth piece of silverware in three seasons when they take on Lennox Head in the grand final.

Having already secured the Twenty20 championship for the third consecutive year back in January, victory in the two-day final would mean Cudgen would win the double for the second year in a row.

Standing in their way are minor premiers Lennox Head who have been near perfect all season.

Lennox Head have not lost a game all season and will be at home for the grand final.

Cudgen captain Jamie Wilson said his side was confident going into the decider.

"When we played them earlier in the year we were able to keep them to 170,” Wilson said.

"We have some good bowlers in our team which we are supremely confident in.”

The top order has been in fine form in the back half of the season for Cudgen.

Calel Ziebel and Alec Williams have been in fine form with the bat, with the latter scoring a century in the side's semi-final win over Casino last weekend.

For the Cudgen captain, his top three batsmen will be vital to his side winning another premiership.

"Our top three have been really good this season,” Wilson said.

"They really set the tone for us, if they set the tone we are generally in a good position.”

Lennox Head opening batsman Angus Callan at the crease against Pottsville in the LJ Hooker League cricket semi-final last Saturday. Ursula Bentley@Captured Aus

Advantage is with the home side going into the final, as a drawn match will mean Lennox Head are awarded the premiership due to their higher position on the ladder.

This means Cudgen must at least win on first innings to claim the title, which is something Wilson said he was not worried about.

"You just have to do what you normally do - we have some big game players and some level heads,” he said.

"When it all comes down to it we are just some good mates who love playing cricket together.”

The two-day match begins today at 11am at Megan Crescent in Lennox Head.

Day two will begin tomorrow at 11am.

Rain is forecast in Lennox Head for Saturday, which will favour the home side should there be a stoppage in play.