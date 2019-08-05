Menu
Cudgen Hornets coach Mark O'Grady.
Rugby League

Cudgen on verge of semi finals berth

Michael Doyle
by
5th Aug 2019 2:07 PM
CUDGEN are in the top-five and in the driver's seat to snatch an unlikely finals berth after victory over Mullumbimby.

While the scoreline was close, Cudgen were in control for most of the round-17 contest, scoring eight tries but only kicking a pair of conversions.

Nonetheless the Hornets' 28-24 victory has moved them into fifth, and victory next weekend against Tweed Coast will secure a finals berth.

Coach Mark O'Grady said he was proud of his team and how they have been able to pull themselves into a position to contest the finals.

"I am really proud about what we have come through considering all the injuries we had in the middle of the year,” O'Grady said.

"We are slowly starting to creep guys back on the field.

"The determination in our defence has been great, and the attitude we have, has held us in the competition.”

O'Grady said there was still plenty of work for his side to do at training this week to secure their spot in the finals.

This week's game against the Raiders is must-win for both club's with the losing side missing out on the top five.

Focusing on goal line defence will be a key area of focus for the Hornets, who let in three close-range tries against Mullumbimby last weekend.

"We had a few tries where they just barged over from dummy half,” O'Grady said.

"We will be working on our goal line defence and trying to tighten up around the middle.

"We had a 10 minute period where clocked off (last week) and we let them back in the game.”

Next week's round-18 clash will be played in Cudgen.

Tweed Daily News

