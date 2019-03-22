Cudgen, Pottsville, must be aggressive in semi finals

Pottsville batsman Jayden Hoare against Marist Brothers in FNC LJ Hooker League cricket at Oakes Oval earlier this season.

Pottsville batsman Jayden Hoare against Marist Brothers in FNC LJ Hooker League cricket at Oakes Oval earlier this season. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

CRICKET: After a pair of protests over the final round of the LJ Hooker league, the semi finals have been set and will be played this weekend.

Casino initially finished fourth, however protested the result of their final round fixture against bottom placed Alstonville, believing they were not given the opportunity to go for an outright victory and finish in second, securing a home semi final.

They protest was upheld, and once the counter-protest was dismissed the semi finals were set.

Minor premiers Lennox Head will be at home and face fourth placed Pottsville.

Second placed Casino will face Cudgen for a spot in the decider.

The semi finals will be played this afternoon and tomorrow, with the grand final taking place next weekend.

By finishing higher on the ladder, a drawn match will be enough for both Lennox Head and Casino to advance to next weekend's grand final.

Knowing they have to at least secure a first innings victory, Cudgen captain Jamie Wilson said his side needed to be attacking from the first ball.

"At least to start with we would be pretty attacking,” Wilson said.

"They have attacking batsman, I don't think they will want to play defensive and go for the draw, I think they will back themselves and go for the win.”

Wilson said his side were going into the contest with plenty of confidence, having already secured a win when they played earlier this season.

When we played them earlier this year we nearly (won outright),” he said.

"I think our bowlers will be too strong. We have a pretty good attack and I believe we can keep them to less than 200.”

For Pottsville captain Jayden Hoare, getting on the front foot against the minor premiers he says will be key to causing an upset.

"They have a few experienced players but also a few young ones who haven't played in to many big games liker this.” Hoare said.

"If we can play from in front that will be a key to winning.”

Hoare said his side needed to be patient while out in the middle, and had to stick to their bowling plans if they were any chance of securing a grand final berth.