Cudgen produces goods in tough win

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Hornets have risen to the task against the ladder leaders and have produced their best performance of the season to overcome Ballina.

In a game that almost felt like a must-win, against a side that had just one loss this season, the Hornets showed they were a side the could contest with the best in the competition and should not be ruled out of semi-finals contention.

The 22-18 win keeps the Cudgen side in touching distance of the top sides but, more importantly, will build belief in the club.

Cudgen will take this momentum into their next fixture against Casino next weekend away from home.