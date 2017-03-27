Cudgen pulls off the great escape

Cudgen's Michael Anderson tore through Tintenbar-East Ballina in a brutal display in the LJ Hooker League semi final on the weekend

A SEVEN wicket demolition job on Tintenbar-East Ballina from Cudgen bowler Michael Anderson has thrust the Hornets into Far North Cricket's LJ Hooker League grand final this weekend.

Anderson's figures of 7/32 off 16 overs allowed Cudgen to pull off the great escape on Sunday, after the Hornets looked to be in an untenable position after being bowled out for just 146 runs in the first innings.

Batting first at reg Dalton Oval, Cudgen started brightly enough before opener Jamie Wilson fell for 13 when the score was 48, leading to a major collapse.

The Hornets lost the next eight wickets for just 32 runs - including their last four for only 11 runs - to end the day well behind Tintenbar-Easts, who were 2/90 at stumps.

However, Cudgen never gave up and through Anderson's heroics, bowled Tintenbar-Easts out for just 125.

Cudgen were able to knock 162 in their second innings, to pull off what looked to be a most unlikely grand final berth.

The Hornets now face Alstonville in the final after they defeated Marist Brothers in the league's other semi-final.

The result capped off a wonderful weekend of cricket for the club across all ages and levels.

Cudgen's under-12 side won their grand final on Sat against Alstonville, while the under-14s became joint premiers with Tintenbar-East Ballina after the match was washed out and abandoned.

In the Coastal League, a spirited Cudgen finished premiership runners-up to Alstonville.