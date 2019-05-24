Menu
HOPEFUL: Tweed Coast Raiders captain Sarah Doyle.
Rugby League

Cudgen, Raiders face off in LLT Premiership

Michael Doyle
by
24th May 2019 5:00 AM

LEAGUE-TAG: Tweed Coast and Cudgen will play their first competitive LLT Premiership match against each other on Sunday morning, with both sides full of confidence.

Tweed Coast sit second on the LLT Premiership ladder with just one loss so far through seven rounds of the competition.

Cudgen sit two points behind them in third place, as they continue to impress in their first season in the premiership.

Tweed Coast captain Sarah Doyle said she was expecting a close contest, believing her side's defence would be a key factor in the game.

"They have a few players with some speed, so if we focus on our defencive line that should not be a problem for us,” Doyle said.

"We are concentrating on defence because it is our strong point.”

Cudgen Hornets coach Letitia Kelly said her side were full of confidence and were ready for the challenge of facing Tweed Coast.

"The girls are playing with more confidence now and they are really shining through with their ability,” Kelly said.

"I am finding that when we play our game and stay focused and patient things fall into place for us.

"We are looking forward to playing the Raider, they are a great bunch of girls.”

Kick-off will be Sunday at 10.45am at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.

Tweed Daily News

